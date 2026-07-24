Featured
From 'Atlanta' and 'The Last O.G.' to 'Killing Eve' and 'Barry,' great television is built on great characters. In 2018, we were introduced to an array of awesome new people; here's a look at the best.Khal
Starring as Black Lightning villain Tobias Whale, Marvin "Krondon" Jones III explains how he went from rapping with Strong Arm Steady and ghostwriting for Xzibit and Snoop Dogg to being one of DC's baddest villains on TV.Shawn Setaro
After appearing alongside Meek Mill in Streets, actress Nafessa Williams stars in the CW's Black Lightining as the super-powered daughter of the lead character, Thunder. The Philly native discusses playing a lesbian character, tips from Black Panther's Michael B. Jordan and working with director Benny Boom.Dria Roland
Get to know DC's first black superhero series before his CW series premieres on January 16. Covering everything from how he got his powers to whether or not he ever joined the Justice League.Khal