Lightning-Bolt

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A dramatic scene of a bright lightning bolt cutting through dark storm clouds in the sky.
Pop Culture

Lightning Strikes Soccer Player in Peru, Killing Him Instantly

The 39-year-old player was leaving the field when it happened.

Trey Alston633 days ago
Drew Brees attends jersey retirement ceremony in New Orleans
Sports

Video of Drew Brees Getting Struck by Lightning Confirmed to Be Marketing Stunt for Sportsbook

PointsBet Sportsbook sent the internet into a frenzy on Friday after sharing a video in which it appeared that Drew Brees had been struck by lightning.

Brad Callas1336 days ago
croatia beach apf via getty
Life

48-Year-Old UK Woman ‘Fighting For Life’ After Being Struck By Lightning In Croatia

“The woman received medical assistance at the scene and was transported to the hospital where she was kept for further treatment, her life is in danger,” local

Sanj Patel1435 days ago
Four critically injured after lightning strike near the White House
Life

Lightning Strike Outside White House Leaves 3 Dead, 1 Critically Injured (UPDATE)

Washington, D.C. officials say two men and two women sustained life-threatening injuries Thursday night as lightning struck Lafayette Square.

Joshua Espinoza1456 days ago
controllers
Life

Tennessee Man Shocked After Lightning Strike Through Video Game Controller

Crews reportedly determined that either the lightning struck nearby, or hit the man’s home, and that the shock did indeed come through the gaming device.

Brenton Blanchet1823 days ago
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Commuters crosses a road as it rains during a lightning strike in the sky in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India.
Life

Over 70 People Reportedly Die in India After Lightning Strikes, Including 11 Taking Selfies at Tourist Attraction

At least 70 people died in lightning strikes in India on Sunday, including 11 at a popular tourist attraction known as Amber Fort in the state of Rajasthan.

Gavin Evans1844 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Ric Flair Talks About the Time He Got Struck by Lightning and Somehow Didn’t Die

Ric Flair tells Dan Le Batard about the time he was struck by lightning after getting off a plane and somehow lived to talk about it.

Gavin Evans3541 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

323 Wild Reindeer Killed by Single Lightning Strike at Norwegian National Park

More than 300 reindeer were killed by a single lightning strike at a national park in Norway.

Trace William Cowen3622 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

80,000 Gallons of Jim Beam Spill Into A Lake and Catch Fire Due to Freak Weather Storm

Add a tornado to the mix and you've got yourself a "firenado."

Jessie Schiewe3981 days ago
Style

Lightning Bolt's Spring/Summer 2015 Collection Brings Back Retro Surfer Vibes

Lightning Bolt presents its spring/summer 2015 collection will make you wish for an endless summer.

Emily Oberg4370 days ago
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