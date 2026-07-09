Shia LaBeouf Accuses FKA Twigs of Violating Their Settlement Deal With ‘Inflammatory’ Accusation

Shia LaBeouf says his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs is violating the terms of their settlement.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, LaBeouf is asking the court to keep their legal dispute out of the public eye, arguing that the 2025 agreement they reached requires any further issues to be handled through private arbitration rather than the public court system.

Per the outlet, LaBeouf claims Twigs is attempting to “invalidate the confidentiality provisions” of their settlement, which he says prevented them from publicly criticizing each other.

The 40-year-old actor alleges that Twigs, 38, has made "numerous inflammatory and irrelevant accusations" in her lawsuit and believes she is trying to continue attacking him through public filings.

LaBeouf also reportedly took issue with an October 2025 interview Twigs gave to The Hollywood Reporter where she was asked if she felt a sense of safety after the lawsuit was settled.