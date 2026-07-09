GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Accuses FKA Twigs of Violating Their Settlement Deal With ‘Inflammatory’ Accusation

In a new court filing, the actor claims that his 2025 settlement agreement with Twigs is being violated by her comments in public court filings.

Shia LaBeouf with a mustache against a red curtain, and FKA twigs in a corset dress at an event with a purple backdrop.
Images via Dave Benett/WireImage; John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Shia LaBeouf says his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs is violating the terms of their settlement.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, LaBeouf is asking the court to keep their legal dispute out of the public eye, arguing that the 2025 agreement they reached requires any further issues to be handled through private arbitration rather than the public court system.

Per the outlet, LaBeouf claims Twigs is attempting to “invalidate the confidentiality provisions” of their settlement, which he says prevented them from publicly criticizing each other.

The 40-year-old actor alleges that Twigs, 38, has made "numerous inflammatory and irrelevant accusations" in her lawsuit and believes she is trying to continue attacking him through public filings.

LaBeouf also reportedly took issue with an October 2025 interview Twigs gave to The Hollywood Reporter where she was asked if she felt a sense of safety after the lawsuit was settled.

“No, I wouldn’t say I feel safe,” she told journalist Shirley Halperin at the time. “I feel really passionate about being involved with organizations such as Sistah Space and No More, to help survivors in any way that I can. I think it’s less about me at this point and more about looking forward. Just, you know, moving on with my life.”

In December 2020, FKA Twigs sued LaBeouf, accusing him of abusive behavior during their relationship and alleged that he knowingly infected her with an STI. LaBeouf denied the claims and the two later settled the case in 2025.

In March, Twigs filed a new lawsuit earlier this year claiming that the NDA violates California's Stand Together Against Non-Disclosure Act.

Related Stories

Shia LaBeouf with a mustache and slicked-back hair in a tuxedo at a formal event.
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Arrest Saga Ends With Probation, Lawyer Says Incident Was 'Minor Mardi Gras Bar Tussle'

LaBeouf previously spoke publicly about the incident in an interview with Andrew Callaghan.

Trace William Cowen54 days ago
FKA twigs at the 68th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Shia LaBeouf attends the UK Premiere of "Salvable" at The Curzon Soho on July 08, 2025 in London, England.
Pop Culture

FKA Twigs Sues Shia LaBeouf Over ‘Illegal’ NDA in Sexual Battery Settlement

The Grammy-winner alleges that LaBeouf tried to silence her with the agreement terms.

Jaelani Turner-Williams124 days ago
FKA Twigs with red braided hair and a sheer outfit poses at the 2026 Grammy Awards red carpet.
Music

FKA Twigs Explains Why She Doesn’t Do TikTok Dances: ‘I’m Almost 40'

The 'Eusexua' singer explains her approach to movement and why she chooses not to participate in viral dance trends.

Alex Ocho151 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App