FKA Twigs Says 'Being Abused Changes the Whole of Your Nervous System' Five Years After Shia LaBeouf Breakup

Enduring domestic abuse while dating Shia LaBeouf altered the mindset of singer, actress and model FKA Twigs.

The UK native, who stars in upcoming supernatural superhero film The Crow, dated LaBeouf for nine months before splitting for good in June 2019. In Dec. 2020, FKA Twigs accused the actor of "relentless abuse" throughout their relationship, filing a lawsuit against LeBeouf, where she alleged sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.

"I'd like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency," stated FKA Twigs in a New York Times report. Although LaBeouf went on to deny many of the allegations, he also pointed at being cured of PTSD and alcoholism.

Despite LaBeouf battling his own demons, FKA Twigs has struggled to mentally progress past the abuse. "I think naively I thought it would be like any other break-up, that I’d be sad for six months to a year, and then one day I’d wake up and everything would be fine. But the fact is being abused changes the whole of your nervous system,” FKA Twigs told the publication.

She continued, "Because my window of tolerance is now much smaller than it used to be, my body manifests stress in quite extreme ways—it really shows me when it’s upset.”