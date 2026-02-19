Fetty Wap Says He Earned GED and Studied HVAC Following Release From Prison

Fetty Wap says he’s focused on building a new foundation after prison, revealing that he earned his GED and completed HVAC training following his release.

During an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, the rapper shared that continuing his education and learning a trade became part of his plan to move forward with stability.

“I got my GED. I took a few HVAC courses. Oh, yeah, I do a few things,” Fetty said.

He explained that his interest in HVAC stemmed from seeing others make a living through legitimate businesses, which shifted his mindset about what was possible beyond music.

“You meet a lot of people that … they had legitimate businesses and making good amount of money,” he said. “So I’m like, well, he making, like, rapper money. I’ma try that out.”