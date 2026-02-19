Music

Fetty Wap Says He Earned GED and Studied HVAC Following Release From Prison

The rapper says learning a trade gave him new perspective and stability after his release.

Fetty Wap with long dreadlocks and a gray hoodie smiles at the camera in an indoor setting.
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Fetty Wap says he’s focused on building a new foundation after prison, revealing that he earned his GED and completed HVAC training following his release.

During an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, the rapper shared that continuing his education and learning a trade became part of his plan to move forward with stability.

“I got my GED. I took a few HVAC courses. Oh, yeah, I do a few things,” Fetty said.

He explained that his interest in HVAC stemmed from seeing others make a living through legitimate businesses, which shifted his mindset about what was possible beyond music.

“You meet a lot of people that … they had legitimate businesses and making good amount of money,” he said. “So I’m like, well, he making, like, rapper money. I’ma try that out.”

Hall pointed out that many artists in his position would be focused solely on returning to music, but Fetty said his perspective has changed significantly.

When asked if he expected to resume his career exactly as it was before prison, Fetty answered candidly, “No.”

The 34-year-old was released last month after serving time on federal drug charges stemming from his guilty plea to conspiracy involving cocaine distribution. His sentence, handed down in 2023, was originally set to keep him incarcerated longer.

Since returning home, Fetty has emphasized personal growth and giving back. He previously thanked fans, family, and supporters for standing by him and said he plans to focus on community initiatives aimed at helping young people access education and opportunities.

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