Female

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Lupita Nyong'o Says She Has 50 Fibroids—Including One The Size of an Orange
Pop Culture

Lupita Nyong’o Says She Has Over 50 Fibroids — Including One the ‘Size of an Orange’

The Oscar winner reflects on her 2014 surgery, her largest fibroid 'the size of an orange,' and the difficult decisions she’s now facing.

Bernadette Giacomazzo143 days ago
Willow Smith with an afro hairstyle wearing a black suit and a sequined top stands in front of a backdrop with large text.
Music

Willow Smith Shares Tearful Photo of Herself Asking: 'Who Ate All the P*ssy'

The 'Meet Me At Our Spot' singer asked the NSFW question on Instagram.

Alex Ocho339 days ago
Club Shay Shay/YouTube
Pop Culture

Amber Rose Says She’s Done With Feminism After Experiencing Its ‘Dark Side’

Rose, who previously held a SlutWalk, accused some feminists of extortion and false pregnancies.

Jaelani Turner-Williams499 days ago
Cardi B in a glamorous black dress poses confidently on backdrop.
Music

Cardi B Says Her Success Made Record Labels Sign Female Rappers

Bardi says her 2017 hit single "Bodak Yellow" helped other women in rap gain opportunities.

Alex Ocho549 days ago
A person performing on stage with a microphone, wearing a white top and a chunky necklace
Music

Rubi Rose Says Drake Is Her Favorite Artist to Name-Drop Her

Back in 2021, Rose went viral after mistakenly believing the Toronto rapper was referencing her on ‘Certified Lover Boy.’

Brad Callas851 days ago
Advertisement
Music

Fabolous Criticizes Today's Female Rappers for Having 'Only One Style'

The Brooklyn rapper acknowledged that women "have so many stories and perspectives that we need to hear."

Brad Callas1098 days ago
This is an image of Nicki Minaj
Music

Nicki Minaj Announces Launch of Record Label, Reveals Roster

On Friday, Nicki Minaj announced the launch of her own record label on the latest episode of Queen Radio on AMP with four artists on her roster.

Starr Savoy1231 days ago
Serena Williams at 2022 US Open
Sports

Serena Williams Is Officially the Most Tweeted About Female Athlete Ever

Shortly after Serena Williams' loss on Friday at the 2022 US Open, Twitter revealed that the tennis icon is the most tweeted about female athlete ever.

Brad Callas1413 days ago
JT of City Girls performs at Lil Baby & Friends in Concert
Music

JT Reacts to City Girls Getting Left Off 'Top 50 Female Rappers' List

JT of City Girls took to social media to question why the hip-hop duo was left off of 50/50 Entertainment's "Top 50 Female Rappers of All Time" list.

Brad Callas1532 days ago
Joe Biden delivers his acceptance speech at Democratic National Convention.
Life

Joe Biden Appoints All-Female Senior White House Communications Team

Joe Biden has announced a senior White House communications team comprised entirely of women, some of which held positions in the Obama administration.

Jose Martinez2057 days ago
Advertisement
haviah mighty toronto female rapper
Music

Haviah Mighty Is Getting Closer to the Truth | Northern Clutch

In the latest episode of Northern Clutch, the Toronto MC speaks on the changing perception of females in hip-hop, how 2020 has affected her, and what's next.

Alex Narvaez2067 days ago
Nicki Minaj attends the 2019 Met Gala.
Music

Nicki Minaj Slams People Who Don’t Show Her Respect

Nicki took to IG to let her thoughts be known.

Jose Martinez2459 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App