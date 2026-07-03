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Boi-1da partnered with Bacardi to expand female representation in the Caribbean music scene through the creation of NFTs. Denise De'ion shares her excitement.Latoya Powell
Anna talks about SoleSavy’s approach to creating a space for women and why they need their own exclusive community in order to grow within sneaker culture.Kassandra Guagliardi
The Toronto-based visual artist and photographer rocks adidas' new Girls Are Awesome collection in our latest lookbook and shares tips for female entrepreneurs.Alex Nino Gheciu
Abby Albino and Shelby Weaver want to carve out a space “for womxn, by womxn” in the sneaker community.Isabelle Docto