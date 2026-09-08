Kassandra Guagliardi Portrait

Kassandra Guagliardi

Joined May 2021 | 7 posts
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Latest Stories

A photo of Drake from Project T-dot

This New Photo Exhibit Is a Love Letter to Toronto's Hip-Hop Community

Complex Canada spoke with Ajani Charles about his Project T-Dot photo exhibit at Toronto City Hall, the history of Toronto's hip-hop scene, and what's next.

Kassandra Guagliardi1570 days ago
30 Canadian Artists to Watch in 2022

30 Canadian Artists to Watch Out For in 2022

From Skiifall to RealestK to Tyleen, here are the Canadian artists poised to make major moves this year. If you haven't heard these names yet, you will soon.

Kassandra Guagliardi1694 days ago
Homer Simpson having a feast with lots of food

The 30 Best New Canadian Restaurants of 2021

From burger shops to fusion joints to elevated street eats, here are some of the best Canadian eateries that bravely set up shop in the last year.

Kassandra Guagliardi1732 days ago
Legendary YTV PJ Phresh Phil

'90s CanCon Icon PJ Phresh Phil Talks 'The Zone' and YTV’s New Apparel Collection

We caught up with legendary '90s Canadian TV personality PJ Phil to talk about ’90s nostalgia, keeping it weird, and YTV's new apparel collection.

Kassandra Guagliardi1765 days ago
Toronto dancer Donte Colley busting a move

Donté Colley Wants You to Do Whatever It Is That Makes You Happy

We chat with the Toronto dancer-turned-entrepreneur about overcoming negativity online, his dream collabs, and his advice for young entrepreneurs.

Kassandra Guagliardi1786 days ago
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Nisha Grewal in a white suit

Ambari Is the Kardashian-Approved Canadian Brand Challenging Skincare Norms

The Vancouver-born founder and CEO of Ambari took the heart of her mother’s influence combined with a lot of research and work to create a successful business.

Kassandra Guagliardi1801 days ago
SoleSavy's Anna Bediones

How Anna Bediones and SoleSavy Are Creating Space for Women in Sneaker Culture

Anna talks about SoleSavy’s approach to creating a space for women and why they need their own exclusive community in order to grow within sneaker culture.

Kassandra Guagliardi1964 days ago

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