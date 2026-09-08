Kassandra Guagliardi
Latest Stories
This New Photo Exhibit Is a Love Letter to Toronto's Hip-Hop Community
Complex Canada spoke with Ajani Charles about his Project T-Dot photo exhibit at Toronto City Hall, the history of Toronto's hip-hop scene, and what's next.
30 Canadian Artists to Watch Out For in 2022
From Skiifall to RealestK to Tyleen, here are the Canadian artists poised to make major moves this year. If you haven't heard these names yet, you will soon.
The 30 Best New Canadian Restaurants of 2021
From burger shops to fusion joints to elevated street eats, here are some of the best Canadian eateries that bravely set up shop in the last year.
'90s CanCon Icon PJ Phresh Phil Talks 'The Zone' and YTV’s New Apparel Collection
We caught up with legendary '90s Canadian TV personality PJ Phil to talk about ’90s nostalgia, keeping it weird, and YTV's new apparel collection.
Donté Colley Wants You to Do Whatever It Is That Makes You Happy
We chat with the Toronto dancer-turned-entrepreneur about overcoming negativity online, his dream collabs, and his advice for young entrepreneurs.
Ambari Is the Kardashian-Approved Canadian Brand Challenging Skincare Norms
The Vancouver-born founder and CEO of Ambari took the heart of her mother’s influence combined with a lot of research and work to create a successful business.
How Anna Bediones and SoleSavy Are Creating Space for Women in Sneaker Culture
Anna talks about SoleSavy’s approach to creating a space for women and why they need their own exclusive community in order to grow within sneaker culture.