Isabelle Docto
Joined November 2020 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
How Notorious Cree Is Elevating Indigenous Voices Through TikTok
The 34-year-old traditional hoop dance artist is part of a community of Indigenous influencers who are ensuring youth see themselves in the media.
Isabelle Docto2060 days ago
‘Makeway’ for Canada’s Only Standalone Women’s Streetwear Boutique
Abby Albino and Shelby Weaver want to carve out a space “for womxn, by womxn” in the sneaker community.
Isabelle Docto2127 days ago