Rubi Rose Says Drake Is Her Favorite Artist to Name-Drop Her

Rubi Rose remains adamant that Drake name-dropped her on “7AM on Bridle Path,” a standout track from the 6 God’s 2021 album Certified Lover Boy.

The lyric in question saw Drizzy describe one of his watches as a “ruby-rose two-tone,” which prompted Rose to believe the line was actually about her .

Though Drake has neither confirmed nor denied whether he was referencing Rose, that hasn’t prevented Rubi from calling it her favorite name-drop.

During a recent interview with Complex, Rose mentioned “7AM on Bridle Path” when asked to name her favorite time she was shouted out in a song.

"My favorite time somebody name-dropped me in their song," Rose pondered. "It's two different ones because some people say he wasn't talking about me. But, he was clearly talking about me. When Drake was saying 'the Rubi Rose two-tone.' That one because it's fucking Drake."

She also mentioned Rob49's shout out on his song "Hate It or Love It." "It's cute. It's funny. I'm flattered," she said.