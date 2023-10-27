Sky Rompiendo Taps Arcángel and Dei V for "Crush" Music Video

Sky Rompiendo has shared his new single and accompanying music video for “Crush” with Arcángel and Dei V via Sony Music Latin.

The Colombia producer Rompiendo enlisted his two Spanish-speaking counterparts for a song that sees them tell the story of a man who’s sprung on a woman and wants to spoil her. The Andy Hines-directed video sees Rompiendo and Dei hanging out in the forest and on jet skis before Dei goes to Arcángel’s house to surprise him for the track’s outro.

“Crush” follows Rompiendo’s single “El Cielo,” featuring Myke Towers and Feid.

Watch the video for “Crush” up top, and stream the track it on Spotify.