Feid Signs Endorsement Deal With Salomon

Salomon has signed seven-time Grammy-nominated Colombian artist Feid to an endorsement deal, with both parties confirming the news on social media.

The sports equipment company announced today that Salomón Villada Hoyos, best known as Feid, has been named as the first Americas Salomon Sportstyle brand ambassador. This marks Salomon's biggest endorsement deal thus far and is Feid’s first partnership within the footwear space. It's worth noting that the terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but Salomon confirmed that Feld will be featured in an upcoming content series.

This deal isn't exactly a surprising move, as Feid has regularly worn Salomon sneakers on social media posts prior to his involvement with the brand. Last month, Feid posted a video on Instagram of him running in the Salomon XT-6 sneaker.