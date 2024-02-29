Feid Signs Endorsement Deal With Salomon

Salomon has signed seven-time Grammy-nominated Colombian artist Feid to an endorsement deal, with both parties confirming the news on social media.
The sports equipment company announced today that Salomón Villada Hoyos, best known as Feid, has been named as the first Americas Salomon Sportstyle brand ambassador. This marks Salomon's biggest endorsement deal thus far and is Feid’s first partnership within the footwear space. It's worth noting that the terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but Salomon confirmed that Feld will be featured in an upcoming content series.
This deal isn't exactly a surprising move, as Feid has regularly worn Salomon sneakers on social media posts prior to his involvement with the brand. Last month, Feid posted a video on Instagram of him running in the Salomon XT-6 sneaker.
"I have been a big fan of Salomon for a while and it's so cool to see myself as an official member of the Salomon family," Feid said. "Salomon isn't just a brand to me; it reflects my identity, my journey and my passion for creativity, and after all it's also my name. Every step I've taken in my Salomons has been a step towards self-expression, confidence and the unknown. Que chimba to take this journey con Salomon and excited about the ways we can work together to inspire everyone worldwide to embrace their own unique style."
Salomon announced that this partnership will be integrated into Feid's upcoming FerxxoCalipsis tour happening this summer, giving the artist a new way of engaging with attendees.