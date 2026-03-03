Style

Stone Island Introduces SS26 Denim Research Collection

The new collection is modeled by actor Charlie Hunnam and musician Feid in the sleek lookbook.

Actor Charlie Hunnan stars in the new Stone Island Denim Research SS '026 campaign.
Stone Island

Stone Island just unveiled the latest Denim Research collection for Spring/Summer ‘26.

The new collection, which can be seen below as modeled by actor Charlie Hunnam and musician Feid, expands upon the last season’s denim collection with garments featuring enzyme bleach seasonal wash. Hunnam, who can be seen below alongside a short interview, sports the 4100002 DENSE OXFORD NYLON-TC jacket, which is constructed from dense oxford nylon yarn and dyed with an indigo colour.

Feid, meanwhile, wears the 06S00J9_INDIGO DENIM-ULTRA BLEACHED coach jacket, which features the seasonal wash.

The collection also features the 05S0J19_HOLLOW FIBRE NYLON INDIGO-TC + MARMO CORROSION anorak, which is made from a compact nylon and is dyed with an innovative new process.

Check out more from the collection below.

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