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Bad Bunny.
Music

Bad Bunny FCC Complaints Over 'Obscene' Halftime Show Surface

One complaint alleged "provocative" behavior and inappropriate language during the halftime show.

Jaelani Turner-Williams70 days ago
FCC Urged to Review Foreign Investments in Paramount-Warner Bros. Deal
Pop Culture

Senators Push FCC to Probe Foreign Funding in Paramount–Warner Bros. Deal

Billions from Saudi, Qatari, and UAE funds, along with Tencent, are tied to Paramount’s $111B Warner Bros. deal as senators question potential foreign influence.

Bernadette Giacomazzo116 days ago
'The View' Subject to 'Enforcement Action,' Says FCC Chair
Pop Culture

‘The View’ Under FCC Enforcement Review After Hosting Senate Candidate

FCC Chair Brendan Carr says ‘The View’ is facing enforcement review after hosting Senate candidate James Talarico, raising new equal-time rule questions.

Bernadette Giacomazzo150 days ago
Jimmy Kimmel at the "Taste for a Cure" event, wearing a suit and tie, standing against a blue background with event logos.
Pop Culture

Celebrities React to Suspension of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Following Host's Charlie Kirk Comments

Kimmel’s show has been “indefinitely” dropped from ABC.

tara mahadevan303 days ago
A group of performers in red, white, and blue outfits, energetically raising their hands. A central figure with a microphone, Kendrick Lamar, leads them.
Music

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show Reportedly Got 125 FCC Complaints, Some Mentioning Drake

One complaint accused Kendrick of using the performance to put attention on his "personal vendetta" against Drake.

Joe Price479 days ago
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charging station for phones x juice jacking story
Life

Here's Why the FBI Is Warning Against Public Phone Charging Stations

The FBI and FCC warn consumers that hackers have found ways to hijack public charging stations to intentionally upload malware and gain access to private data.

Starr Savoy1194 days ago
Rihanna photographed at Super Bowl Half Time
Music

Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Drew FCC Complaints Accusing Her of Being Too Sexual

Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show from earlier this month has generated 103 FCC complaints, with some viewers thinking her set was too sexually charged.

taramhdvn1240 days ago
Sam Smith and Kim Petras perform at the Grammy Awards
Music

Sam Smith and Kim Petras' “Unholy” Performance at the Grammys Prompted Dozens of FCC Complaints

Two years after Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion sparked outrage with a risqué performance of “WAP” at the Grammys, another pair of artists are facing heat.

Brad Callas1253 days ago
FCC commissioner calls on Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their app stores
Life

FCC Commissioner Urges Apple and Google to Pull TikTok From App Stores

Brendan Carr explained his position in a letter sent to company CEOs last week, saying the China-based app is harvesting U.S. users' personal data.

Joshua Espinoza1479 days ago
Chris Rock and Will Smith at the Oscars
Pop Culture

Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars Led to 66 FCC Complaints

One complaint on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars included condemnation of "fowl language that was mouthed from his mouth."

Trace William Cowen1570 days ago
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Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B perform during the 2021 Grammy Awards.
Music

The FCC Got Over 1,000 Complaints About Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Grammys Performance

The FCC has received more than 1,000 complaints for Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's performance of their collaboration "WAP" at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Gavin Evans1921 days ago
meg cardi
Music

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Performance at the Grammys Prompted 'Dozens' of FCC Complaints

The FCC received dozens of complaints about Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion after their provocative performance of "WAP" at Sunday's Grammys.

Joe Price1948 days ago
wifi 6g
Life

FCC Votes to Upgrade Wi-Fi to 6GHz Band

The expansion means that our devices will have more reliable, faster connections.

tara mahadevan2277 days ago
lopez shakira
Music

FCC Received More Than 1,300 Complaints About Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Viewers from every state except Vermont submitted complaints to the FCC.

tara mahadevan2334 days ago
Adam Levine and Big Boi
Music

Adam Levine's Shirtless Super Bowl Performance Prompts Dozens of FCC Complaints

The singer's decision to go shirtless highlights what many are calling a sexist double standard.

Joshua Espinoza2702 days ago
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai.
Life

FCC Calls for Phone Companies to Stop Robocalls by 2019

On Monday, FCC chairman Ajit Pai wrote a letter to companies asking that they help stop those supper annoying robocalls.

Gavin Evans2811 days ago

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