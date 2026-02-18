‘The View’ Under FCC Enforcement Review After Hosting Senate Candidate

ABC’s The View is now under federal scrutiny after the Federal Communications Commission confirmed it has opened an enforcement action tied to the show’s recent political guest lineup. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said on Wednesday, February 18, that the agency is actively reviewing the daytime talk show following its interview with Texas state Rep. James Talarico, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate.

“We’re taking a look at it,” Carr told Deadline, declining to provide further details on the scope of the review. The situation appears to center on the Equal Time Rule, a longstanding FCC regulation requiring broadcasters to offer comparable airtime to opposing candidates if one is featured. While the rule has historically been applied to traditional broadcast programming, talk shows have often operated under the assumption that they fall under a “bona fide news” exemption. That assumption is now being challenged. Last month, the FCC issued updated guidance indicating that programs such as The View and late-night shows should not automatically assume they are exempt when hosting political candidates. The agency noted that it would evaluate whether appearances are driven by “partisan purposes” when determining if exemptions apply.

The issue gained traction earlier this week after a separate controversy involving The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The host claimed an interview with Talarico was blocked from airing due to legal concerns. CBS later pushed back, stating Colbert was not prohibited from airing the segment but was advised it could trigger equal-time obligations. The interview ultimately ran on YouTube instead of being broadcast. Carr dismissed claims of censorship in that case, saying, “There was no censorship here at all,” and suggested alternative approaches—such as limiting the broadcast geographically—could have been considered. Meanwhile, Talarico’s campaign capitalized on the attention. According to his team, the candidate raised $2.5 million following the controversy, calling it a record haul. Carr also criticized how the situation unfolded publicly, describing it as “a hoax” driven by media dynamics and campaign strategy. “This was plainly an effort ginned up to get clicks and raise money,” he said.