Fat Trel

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Everyone has an opinion about the guy who made “Million Dollar Baby,” one of 2024’s biggest songs. But most people don’t know Tommy Richman’s true story. Until now. In a rare interview, he opens up about it all.
Eric Skelton

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Fat Trel performs at a Wale concert in 2015
Music

Fat Trel Says He's Received Year and a Half Prison Sentence of 'Backup Time': 'Being Punished a Second Time Around'

A month after he was booked on charges in connection to a 2018 arrest, Fat Trel took to Instagram on Friday to share an update on his current incarceration.

Brad Callas1646 days ago
Rick Ross
Music

Rick Ross Hangs Out With Gucci Mane in New Instagram Photos

Gucci Mane sends Rick Ross well wishes, while Ross uses their photo opportunity to hint at an upcoming project.

Omar Burgess3052 days ago
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Music

Stream and Download Fat Trel's 'Georgetown' Mixtape

With features from Rick Ross, Wale, and Fetty Wap.

ianservantes4057 days ago
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Music

Listen To Fat Trel's "I Need You" Featuring Fetty Wap

Fat Trel teams up with Fetty Wap on new song, "I Need You."

James Elliott4075 days ago
Music

Listen to Fat Trel's "Dear Momma" f/ J. Beale

The D.C. rapper dedicates his new track to all the mothers out there.

Eric Diep4087 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Rick Ross and Fat Trel Hop on Fetty Wap's "Trap Queen"

The MMG members bless Fetty Wap's street single.

edwinortiz4152 days ago
Music

Listen to Wale's "Loyalty" f/ Dew Baby and Fat Trel

Wale's "Festivus" project arrives tomorrow.

Zach Frydenlund4226 days ago
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Music

Listen to Fat Trel's "Burn" f/ Rick Ross

Produced by Beat Billionaire.

Zach Frydenlund4276 days ago
Music

Watch Boogz Boogetz's "Live" Video f/ Fat Trel

This will land on Boogz's upcoming project, "C.O.O.L. 2," which arries on October 14.

Zach Frydenlund4317 days ago
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Music

Listen to Fat Trel's "She Fell in Love (Remix) f/ Rick Ross & Nipsey Hussle

Trel's smooth track gets the remix treatment from his MMG head honcho and Nipsey.

edwinortiz4380 days ago
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Music

Listen to Rick Ross' "Finals 2" f/ Wale, Gunplay, Rockie Fresh, Fat Trel, Tracy T, & French Montana

Rick Ross releases "Finals 2" to ring in the series between his hometown Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs.

Dharmic X4426 days ago
Pop Culture

YG Hits the DMV This Friday (4/25) with DJ Mustard and Fat Trel at the Fillmore Silver Spring

YG is coming to the DMV-area this Friday along with DJ Mustard and Fat Trel, who was added to the bill yesterday.

Julian Kimble4470 days ago
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Music

Fat Trel's Slutty Boyz Release "Da New Kool" Mixtape With Young Thug, Juicy J, Rich Homie Quan, and More

Fat Trel's Slutty Boyz crew releases a new mixtape called "Da New Kool" with several big name features.

Dharmic X4473 days ago
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Music

Watch Fat Trel's Video for "Gleesh Made It"

A few bars over Soulja Boy's instrumental.

Zach Frydenlund4475 days ago
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Music

Lotto Links Up With Young Thug and Fat Trel for "Juiced"

This song will get you juiced.

edwinortiz4485 days ago

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