Agent00

Agent00 is an AMP member streamer known primarily for gaming content on Twitch. He was born Din Muktar on April 23, 1996, in Toronto, Canada. Since beginning his streaming career, he has built a following through gameplay of popular titles and engaging live commentary. While details about specific series or collaborations are not publicly confirmed, Agent00 continues to grow his presence within the streaming community, focusing on interactive content and connecting with viewers through his broadcasts.

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Agent 00 giving a massage
Pop Culture

Duke Dennis Walks Off Immediately After Catching Agent 00 Giving a Massage to Another Man

Agent 00 streamed his first hands-on massage lesson and it didn't go entirely according to plan.

Alex Ocho464 days ago

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