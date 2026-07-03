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Andy Serkis Defends 'Lord of the Rings' All-White Cast: 'They Know They Don't Want People Coming In'
Pop Culture

Andy Serkis Defends All-White ‘Hunt for Gollum’ Cast, Rejects ‘Ticking Boxes’

The director cited Tolkien’s Norse influences and said the film would ‘somewhat’ acknowledge diversity criticism while casting ‘where relevant.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo2 days ago
Cardi B
Music

Cardi B Says Her Sexual Fantasy Is a Threesome With a ‘Really Pretty Face Girl’ She 'Really' Likes

The pregnant rapper recently released her sophomore album, 'Am I the Drama?', which has already been certified platinum.

tara mahadevan296 days ago
Kit Harington in a dark suit looking at the camera. Expresses a serious demeanor
Pop Culture

‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Explains Why Jon Snow Spinoff Is Now 'Off the Table'

News of a Snow-focused prequel series leaked in June 2022.

Alex Ocho830 days ago
Pop Culture

'Barbie' Director Greta Gerwig Making Multiple 'Chronicles of Narnia' Movies at Netflix

The visionary writer/director behind 'Lady Bird' and 'Little Women' is on board to reboot 'Narnia' for the streamer.

Starr Savoy1109 days ago
the weeknd double fantasy cover art
Music

The Weeknd Taps Future for New Single and Video “Double Fantasy” From HBO’s ‘The Idol’ Series

Before ‘The Idol’ debuts at the Cannes Film Festival next month, The Weeknd is sharing a new Future collab taken from the HBO original series.

Trace William Cowen1185 days ago
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Harry Potter books lined up together
Pop Culture

'Harry Potter' TV Series Confirmed for HBO Max (UPDATE)

Following rumors of a reboot, Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed that a new Harry Potter series will be heading to the streaming service Max.

Starr Savoy1202 days ago
HBO mulling another Thrones spinoff of course
Pop Culture

HBO Orders New ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff Following Reports of Another Targaryen Prequel Series (UPDATE)

The news comes after reports that HBO was fast-tracking a different 'Thrones' spinoff detailing Aegon I Targaryen's bloody conquest of Westeros.

Zach Dionne1202 days ago
The Lord of the Rings The Fellowship of the Ring." Pictured is Ian McKellen as Gandalf with Elijah Wood as Frodo.
Pop Culture

New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movies Being Developed at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. has struck a multi-year deal with a rights-holding Swedish gaming company, allowing them to release new ‘Lord of the Rings’ movies.

Jose Martinez1241 days ago
Henry Cavill
Pop Culture

Henry Cavill to Star in and Executive Produce ‘Warhammer 4000’ Franchise for Amazon

Fresh off announcing his Superman retirement, Henry Cavill has been cast to star in and executive produce a series adaptation of Warhammer 40,000 for Amazon.

Brad Callas1310 days ago
The cast of 'Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power' pose for photo together.
Pop Culture

Original 'Lord of the Rings' Stars and 'Rings of Power' Cast Condemn 'Relentless Racism' Against New Show's Actors

The original 'Lord of the Rings' stars push for diversity as 'The Rings of Power' castmates release a statement refusing to tolerate racism.

Jose Martinez1410 days ago
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House of the Dragon Review
Pop Culture

You Can Now Watch HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere for Free on YouTube

The series, a prequel to 'Game of Thrones,' will soon unveil its third episode. But first, the HBO powers that be have given would-be viewers a freebie.

Trace William Cowen1416 days ago
Miguel Sapochnik attends HBO's HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Premiere Event.
Pop Culture

'House of the Dragon' Loses Co-Showrunner as Veteran 'Thrones' Director Miguel Sapochnik Says Farewell

First-time showrunner Miguel Sapochnik has decided to step down from the 'Game of Thrones' prequel series 'House of the Dragon' after one season.

Jose Martinez1417 days ago
HoTD cast at premiere event together
Pop Culture

Here's How Many People Watched 'House of the Dragon' to Make It HBO's Biggest Series Premiere Ever (UPDATE)

The debut episode of the 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' drew enough viewers to become the largest series premiere HBO's ever had.

Jose Martinez1426 days ago
House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal in an interview with Complex News
Pop Culture

'House of the Dragon' Showrunner Ryan Condal Clarifies Comments About Sexual Violence in Series

'House of the Dragon' showrunner Ryan Condal clarified recent comments regarding the 'Game of Thrones' prequel series and its approach to sexual violence.

Joe Price1452 days ago
House of the Dragon trailer for HBO
Pop Culture

HBO Drops New Trailer for ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’

The upcoming HBO series is set 200 years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’ and is based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 book ‘Fire &amp; Blood.’

Trace William Cowen1460 days ago
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Lord of the Rings screenshot for trailer
Life

Watch Amazon's New 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Teaser Trailer

With less than two months until it hits Prime Video, an in-depth teaser trailer for Amazon’s highly anticipated 'The Lord of the Rings' series has arrived.

Joe Price1466 days ago
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Pop Culture

Maisie Williams on Being ‘Surprised’ by ‘Thrones’ Character’s Sex Scene: ‘I Thought That Arya Was Queer'

Maisie Williams, who can currently be seen in the Sex Pistols series 'Pistol,' looks back on a moment from Season 8 of 'Thrones' that surprised her.

Trace William Cowen1494 days ago

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