MLB Fans Call Out TBS Over Bizarre 'House of the Dragon' Promo During Yankees-Guardians Playoff Game
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Sports
TBS ran an elaborate and strange promo for the HBO series 'House of the Dragon' during Game 1 of the ALDS between the Yankees and Guardians.Jose Martinez
Music
Maino Causes Uproar Over Runaway Slave Sex Fantasy Role-Playing Claim; Rapper Now Says He Was Joking
Maino got Twitter fired up after he went into fairly deep detail about his fantasy to role-play as a runaway slave during sex with a white woman.Joe Price
Earlier this year it was reported that HBO Max had begun developing an animated 'Game of Thrones' series, and now there are two more shows in the works.Joe Price
Pop Culture
‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Share Emotional Responses to Behind-the-Scenes Documentary ‘The Last Watch’
'Game of Thrones: The Last Watch' aired on Sunday night, giving fans an in-depth breakdown of what the cast and crew went through.Joe Price