Latest Stories
Cam'ron Takes Shots at 'Snaggletooth’ Dame Dash In New Fantasia Freestyle
The back-and-forth beef continues as Killa throws shade at his former friend and business partner with the release of "When I See You."
Fantasia Blames Social Media for 'The Color Purple' Cast Drama: 'It's Nonsense'
Fantasia, Oprah, and Vivica A. Fox have all responded to comments Taraji P. Henson made about the musical mistreatment of its cast.
Livestream Aretha Franklin's Funeral, Featuring Performances From Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, and More
Two weeks after Aretha Franklin passed away, the Queen of Soul will be laid to rest with a livestreamed "celebration fit for a Queen." Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, and Ariana Grande are some of the stars slated to perform.
Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Chaka Khan, and More to Perform at Aretha Franklin's Funeral
Aretha Franklin's funeral will be star-studded with artists there to pay tribute to the Queen of Soul. Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Chaka Khan, and Ronald Isley are just some of the artists scheduled to perform.