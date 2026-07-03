Fantasia

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Latest Stories

(L-R) Cam'ron and Dame Dash.
Music

Cam'ron Takes Shots at 'Snaggletooth’ Dame Dash In New Fantasia Freestyle

The back-and-forth beef continues as Killa throws shade at his former friend and business partner with the release of "When I See You."

Jaelani Turner-Williams302 days ago
Pop Culture

Fantasia Blames Social Media for 'The Color Purple' Cast Drama: 'It's Nonsense'

Fantasia, Oprah, and Vivica A. Fox have all responded to comments Taraji P. Henson made about the musical mistreatment of its cast.

tara mahadevan921 days ago
Aretha Franklin
Music

Livestream Aretha Franklin's Funeral, Featuring Performances From Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, and More

Two weeks after Aretha Franklin passed away, the Queen of Soul will be laid to rest with a livestreamed "celebration fit for a Queen." Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, and Ariana Grande are some of the stars slated to perform.

Victoria L. Johnson2879 days ago
Stevie Wonder Jennifer Hudson
Music

Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Chaka Khan, and More to Perform at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Aretha Franklin's funeral will be star-studded with artists there to pay tribute to the Queen of Soul. Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Chaka Khan, and Ronald Isley are just some of the artists scheduled to perform.

Victoria L. Johnson2886 days ago

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