Drake Surprises Fan on TikTok Live: 'I Got a Lot of Love for You'

Drake gifted one clearly shocked fan the ultimate bragging rights by surprising her on TikTok Live. As seen in a clip making the rounds on X and elsewhere, Drake did indeed surprise the fan in question in recent days, at one point thanking her for “always riding” for him. “I know, you show a lot of love,” he said in the clip, seen below. “I got a lot of love for you.”

The fan, meanwhile, though shocked, managed to maintain her composure. After the TikTok encounter, she also addressed speculation from some commenters that the moment was merely the work of generative AI.

“I’m gonna cry,” she said. “That’s not AI. That can’t be, because he liked my post before. Oh my god.”

The footage appears to stem from TikTok user @champagnemamiabi, who also shared other clips from the seemingly out-of-nowhere face-to-face with the 6 god. Amid further AI-focused speculation, the fan zeroed in on the necklace Drake was seen wearing in the TikTok Live session, noting that it was the same one he wore in a recent photo with Cristiano Ronaldo.