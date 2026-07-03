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Bad Bunny performing on stage, wearing a beige suit and sunglasses, holding a microphone with arms outstretched.
Music

Bad Bunny Meets Chinese Fan Who Learned Spanish for the Singer

The singer previously praised his international fanbase, revealing he’s No. 1 in China.

Alex Ocho26 days ago
Cardi B in a sparkling red and black outfit with striking two-tone hair is on stage, surrounded by dancers holding red props.
Music

Cardi B Tells Fans to ‘Relax’ With Post-Tour Expectations: ‘Y’all Becoming a Little Bit Greedy’

The rapper says fans are expecting too much too soon after months of touring and insists she is still actively working on new music behind the scenes.

Alex Ocho55 days ago
Split image. Left: Megan Thee Stallion performs on stage with a microphone, wearing an orange top and denim shorts. Right: NBA player Klay Thompson in a blue Dallas jersey is on the court.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion’s Fans Say They're Contacting Etsy Witches After Klay Thompson Split

Some of Megan's fans claim they're taking matters into their own hands after the rapper confirmed her breakup with the NBA star.

Alex Ocho83 days ago
Zendaya in a stylish outfit on the left, and Tom Holland sitting on a talk show set on the right, both smiling.
Pop Culture

Zendaya Says Fans Have a ‘Parasocial Investment’ in Her Relationship With Tom Holland

Last month, the actress' long-time stylist, Law Roach, told reporters that Zendaya and Holland had already tied the knot.

Alex Ocho108 days ago
Nicki Minaj performing with pink hair and green outfit; Cardi B posing in a black dress with curly hair.
Music

Nicki Minaj Calls for Boycott Over ‘Disgusting Remarks About Children’ Amid Wild Cardi B Exchange

Minaj is supposedly giving companies a tight deadline to cooperate with her demands.

Alex Ocho290 days ago
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Britney Spears performing on stage, wearing red gloves and a sparkly top, with a microphone headset.
Pop Culture

Britney Spears Worries Fans After Posting Video Singing Rihanna's 'Unfaithful'

Spears fans were quick to voice their concerns for the singer's well-being.

Brad Appleton332 days ago
Split image. Left: Cardi B with long black hair and ornate earrings. Right: Tyla with short curly hair and a cross necklace.
Music

Cardi B Defends Tyla Amid Online Hate: ‘What Do You Want Her to F*cking Do? Cut Her F*cking Veins?'

The rapper called out relentless criticism aimed at the 'Water' singer on social media.

Alex Ocho339 days ago
Katy Perry at The Lifetimes Tour.
Pop Culture

Katy Perry Leads Arena in Prayer After Fan Collapses on Stage

The singer immediately began to assist the fan before leading the crowd in prayer.

Brad Appleton348 days ago
Crowd descending steps at Wembley Park Station, with the station sign visible above. People are dressed casually, enjoying a sunny day.
Pop Culture

Oasis Breaks Silence After Fan Falls to His Death at Wembley Concert

Investigators are urging anyone who saw or possibly recorded the fall to come forward with information.

Brad Appleton348 days ago
Close-up of nachos covered in melted cheese.
Music

Why Everyone Is Talking About ‘Reheating Nachos’

A catchphrase inspired by a viral scene from 'Baddies West' is being used by music stans to describe their favorite artists revisiting the past.

Alex Ocho517 days ago
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Streamer Pokimane in a black dress and rapper Drake wearing a large chain, side by side at an event.
Pop Culture

Pokimane Renounces Drake Due to His Stake Partnership

The 28-year-old Canadian streamer has been a vocal critic of online gambling content.

Alex Ocho600 days ago
Grimes performing with sunglasses and wild hair; Quentin Tarantino in a suit at an event.
Music

Grimes Asks for Help Getting in Contact With Quentin Tarantino: ‘Just Want to Talk to Him’

The alt-pop artist made a last-ditch plea on X to speak with the legendary director.

Alex Ocho614 days ago
Gaten Matarazzo at an event, wearing black-frame glasses, a white shirt, and a casual red jacket
Pop Culture

Gaten Matarazzo Recalls ‘Upsetting’ Moment an Older Fan Said She’s Had a Crush on Him Since He Was 13

The "Stranger Things" star, now 21, detailed the uncomfortable encounter with a fan on the "Inside of You" podcast.

Alex Ocho780 days ago
Two female musicians smiling, one in a gold dress and the other wearing a white hat and black top
Music

Miley Cyrus Proves She’s Been a Beyoncé Stan for Years With Compilation Video

Cyrus' first collaboration with Beyoncé, "II Most Wanted," appears on 'Cowboy Carter.'

Alex Ocho840 days ago
Pop Culture

People Share Hilarious Celebrity Interaction Stories Involving The Weeknd, Brad Pitt, and More

Soulja Boy, Steve Carrell, Pete Davidson, and Pedro Pascal are just a few worth reading.

Alex Ocho1023 days ago
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Andre 3000 smiling
Music

André 3000 Beams While Posing With Fan Wearing Shirt With Him on It

“One of the most exciting parts about this moment was that he actually took two photos of me posing in the shirt,” fan @itsTiana wrote of her serendipitous meeting with 3 Stacks.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2879 days ago
Jazz Ground Rockets; Grading Lonzo Ball; NBA's Top 5 Annoying Celebrity Fans | Out of Bounds
Sports

Jazz Ground Rockets; Grading Lonzo Ball; NBA's Top 5 Annoying Celebrity Fans | Out of Bounds

<p>On today's episode of #OutofBounds, NBA front office veteran and ESPN analyst Amin Elhassan joins Gilbert Arenas and the crew to make sense of Utah's surprise 116-108&nbsp;win in Houston. Gil and Amin break down the defensive accomplishment of the&nbsp;Jazz — yes, even with James Harden posting 32 points, 7 rebounds

Complex2998 days ago

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