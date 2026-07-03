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A large crowd of New York Knicks fans celebrating on a city street at night, with people taking photos and cheering.
Sports

NYC Celebrates Historic Knicks Win in NBA Finals as Police Report 63 Arrests, One Stabbing

The Knicks' historic win had New Yorkers flooding the streets of Manhattan for celebrations, with some turning chaotic.

Alex Ocho33 days ago
A lively crowd in New York at night, with people taking photos and wearing Knicks jerseys, surrounded by bright city lights.
Sports

Watch Knicks Fans Cheer for UPS Truck After Historic Game 4 Comeback Win

Thousands poured into the streets after the Knicks defeated the Spurs and made an ordinary delivery truck part of their celebration.

Alex Ocho36 days ago
Three men wearing "#FREETIGER" shirts with Tiger Woods' face, smiling and making hand gestures, holding drinks outdoors.
Sports

Tiger Woods Fans Show Support for Embattled Golfer by Wearing ‘#Freetiger’ T-Shirts at Houston Open

Supporters of the pro golfer wore the shirts just days after his DUI arrest in Florida.

Alex Ocho109 days ago
A reporter holding a KEZI 9 microphone is surrounded by excited people in a stadium. One person is shouting behind her.
Life

Oregon Sports Reporter Reacts After Fans Shout '6-7' During Broadcast: 'Live TV Is Unpredictable'

What started out as a normal liveshot for Olivia Cleary quickly turned chaotic and has since gone viral.

Alex Ocho261 days ago
A heated confrontation between a Pittsburgh Pirates game day employee and a fan. Other people are watching the altercation unfold in the background.
Sports

Pirates Staff Member Punches Fan After Being Spit On, Whips Him With Belt in Tense Altercation

The fan was seen spitting blood on the employee before being struck with a belt during a post-game clash at PNC Park.

Alex Ocho436 days ago
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LeBron James in a white suit with his wife Savannah in black, and Kevin Gates in a black suit with chains.
Sports

LeBron James Appears to Respond to Kevin Gates’ Comments About Wife Savannah

Gates said he doesn't like the way Savannah looks at LeBron compared to how "white women look at him.”

Alex Ocho452 days ago
A man in Philadelphia Eagles gear shouting at a woman in a Green Bay Packers hat and scarf at a stadium.
Sports

Eagles Fan Caught Calling Female Packers Fan an 'Ugly, Dumb C*nt'

A Packers content creator says the "unprovoked" confrontation at the Lincoln Financial Field was aimed at his fiancée.

Alex Ocho549 days ago
Timothée Chalamet with a mustache, wearing a leather jacket, stands in front of a backdrop with text reading "A Complete Unknown."
Pop Culture

People Are Revisiting Timothee Chalamet's History as a Sports Fan

The actor shocked fans with his knowledge of college football last weekend.

Mark Elibert583 days ago
Mykayla Skinner speaks on the left in a casual setting, and Simone Biles is pictured on the right in a gymnastics uniform during a competition
Sports

MyKayla Skinner Says She’s Received Death Threats After Team USA Criticism, Asks Simone Biles to Step In

The former USA gymnast apologized for "poorly articulating" her critique of the current national team.

Alex Ocho710 days ago
Hyun Jin Ryu, Shohei Ohtani, and two teammates sit on the bench during a baseball game, engaged in conversation and showing camaraderie
Sports

Brawl Erupts at Dodger Stadium After Fan Throws Beer on Woman

Players in the Dodgers dugout could be seen taking more interest in the altercation than the actual game against the Red Sox.

Jose Martinez724 days ago
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A person with glasses and tattoos, appears next to a display of various baseball caps, store display shows rows of various baseball caps with team logos, including New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, and others; which gang wears nationals hat in california
Style

Watch This TikToker Explain Which Hats You Can't Wear in L.A. Because of Gang Associations

Content creator VinnieTalks2U broke down which hats and color combinations to avoid when visiting Los Angeles.

Complex Staff765 days ago
Chicago Sky's Angel Reese and Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark in basketball uniforms during a game
Sports

Angel Reese Says Caitlin Clark Isn’t the Only Reason WNBA Is Popular: ‘It’s Because of Me Too'

The 22-year-old Chicago Sky player said she'll continue to take on the "bad guy" role if it means women's basketball continues to rise.

Alex Ocho773 days ago
Aftermath of a crash at the Tour de France.
Life

Spectator Who Caused Huge Crash at Tour de France Allegedly Fled Country as Authorities Are Looking to Sue (UPDATE)

The spectator who caused a massive crash on Saturday during the Tour de France has allegedly fled the country as the competition's authorities look to sue her.

Gavin Evans1844 days ago
Roger Goodell announces a pick at the NFL Draft.
Sports

Bud Light Asking Fans to Record Themselves Booing Roger Goodell for NFL Draft

Since there's no IRL draft this year, Bud Light asked fans to send clips of them virtually booing Roger Goodell.

Gavin Evans2279 days ago
A look at the Los Angeles Rams' new logo.
Sports

NFL Fans Roast New Rams Logo

NFL fans have reacted to the Rams' new logo.

Gavin Evans2307 days ago
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Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo
Sports

Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo Get Into Heated Exchange With Heckler After Loss to Lakers

If there are any Greek translators out there, here's your moment.

Gavin Evans2323 days ago
Sierra Canyon Trailblazers guard Bronny James (0) warms up.
Sports

Someone Appears to Throw Something at Bronny James During High School Game

On Monday, Bronny James was one of several high school hoopsters slated to take the floor for the fifth and final day of the Spalding Hoophall Classic.

Gavin Evans2369 days ago
Andrew Luck signs autographs for Colts fans during the 2019 preseason.
Sports

Andrew Luck Thanks Colts Fans With Full Page Newspaper Ad

A week after Andrew Luck's abrupt retirement, he thanked Colts fans with a full page ad in 'The IndyStar.'

Gavin Evans2511 days ago

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