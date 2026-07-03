Latest Stories
Brooklyn Beckham Parties in Miami as Family Speculation Swirls
Brooklyn Beckham celebrated New Year’s Eve in Miami with Nicola Peltz while fans continued to dissect recent developments involving his famous family.
Steve Harvey’s Heartfelt Post About Wife Marjorie Has Fans Talking
Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie have a marriage worth emulating.
'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Stands by Harsh Coaching Style, Says It 'Hasn't Changed One Bit'
The choreographer claims she's "always had rivalries" at her dance studio.
Steve Harvey Stunned by Family Feud Answers to "Who Is the GOAT Rapper" Prompt: 'I’d Like To Apologize to Entire Hip Hop Community'
The contestants, including singers Tori Kelly and Meghan Trainor, named the likes of J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and others.
Megan Thee Stallion Got a Feet-Related Question on 'Celebrity Family Feud'
While probably just an uncomfortable coincidence, the moment has drawn criticism from Megan's fans.
‘Family Feud’ Contestant Who Joked About Regretting Marriage on Game Show Found Guilty of Murdering Wife
The man said on the show that saying "I do" was the "biggest mistake" he made at his wedding.
Man’s ‘Family Feud' Jokes About Regretting Marriage Resurface Amid Investigation Into Wife's Murder
Jokes an Illinois man made on 'Family Feud' about regretting his marriage have resurfaced as authorities suspect he’s behind the murder of his estranged wife.
Steve Harvey Says Will Smith's Oscars Slap Was a 'Punk Move' and He Has 'Lost a Lot of Respect' for Actor
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey said he “lost a lot of respect” for Will Smith after he walked onstage and slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.
Louie Anderson, Comedian and Former 'Family Feud' Host, Dead at 68
Louie Anderson, the Emmy-winning actor, stand-up comedian, and former host of 'Family Feud,' died Friday after a battle with cancer. He was 68.
Future Raps About Lori and Steve Harvey on 42 Dugg Song "Maybach"
During a conversation on 'Ellen,' Steve Harvey touched on his daughter’s relationship with Michael B. Jordan in a way that may have sparked Future’s bars.
Steve Harvey on Daughter Lori's Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan: "I Just Can't Find Nothing Wrong With Him"
The 'Family Feud' host shared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' that while he tried to find something wrong with his daughter Lori's boyfriend, he couldn't.
Steve Harvey Jokes About Michael B. Jordan’s Valentine’s Date With Lori Harvey and ’Sexiest Man Alive’ Status
In an appearance on 'Kimmel,' Steve Harvey spoke about his daughter’s relationship with Michael B. Jordan and his "Sexiest Man Alive" status.
2 Chainz and Big Boi Have a Friendly 'Family Feud' Showdown
Meanwhile, the upcoming new 2 Chainz album 'So Help Me God' has been delayed due to sample clearance issues and more work needed for a skit.
'Rise of Skywalker' Cast Reveals What They Stole From Set, Plays 'Family Feud' on 'Kimmel'
'Skywalker' rises this Friday.
Steve Harvey Blasts Pusha-T in 'Family Feud' Freestyle
The game show host responded to being named dropped in Pusha's 'The Story of Adidon': "What is this broke a** boy? Where'd he come from?"
Charles Barkley Gives the Worst 'Celebrity Family Feud' Answer
Charles Barkley stunned Steve Harvey and his cohosts from 'Inside the NBA' with a disturbing 'Family Feud' answer to the question “If your fly was open at church, what would you use to cover it up?”
Watch Highlights from Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's Appearance on 'Family Feud'
Kanye couldn't stop smiling as Team West took on Team Kardashian/Jenner to win $25,000 for the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles on 'Family Feud.'
This Is What a Kanye West 'Family Feud' Episode Will Look Like
Should've had Cudi on it too, smh.