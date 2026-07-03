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Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend Vogue World: Hollywood 2025 at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Brooklyn Beckham Parties in Miami as Family Speculation Swirls

Brooklyn Beckham celebrated New Year’s Eve in Miami with Nicola Peltz while fans continued to dissect recent developments involving his famous family.

Maggie Ekberg196 days ago
Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie Harvey in June 2025.
Pop Culture

Steve Harvey’s Heartfelt Post About Wife Marjorie Has Fans Talking

Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie have a marriage worth emulating.

Lucille Barilla327 days ago
Two people smiling at the American Reality Television Awards. One wears green sunglasses and a jacket, the other a sparkly top.
Pop Culture

'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Stands by Harsh Coaching Style, Says It 'Hasn't Changed One Bit'

The choreographer claims she's "always had rivalries" at her dance studio.

Jaelani Turner-Williams503 days ago
Steve Harvey wearing a bright suit and tie hosts a game show, standing behind a podium holding a card
Pop Culture

Steve Harvey Stunned by Family Feud Answers to "Who Is the GOAT Rapper" Prompt: 'I’d Like To Apologize to Entire Hip Hop Community'

The contestants, including singers Tori Kelly and Meghan Trainor, named the likes of J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and others.

Jaelani Turner-Williams728 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion performs on stage in a bejeweled outfit with a fringe skirt, holding a microphone with a surprised expression
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Got a Feet-Related Question on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

While probably just an uncomfortable coincidence, the moment has drawn criticism from Megan's fans.

Joe Price738 days ago
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mugshot for man convicted in murder
Life

‘Family Feud’ Contestant Who Joked About Regretting Marriage on Game Show Found Guilty of Murdering Wife

The man said on the show that saying "I do" was the "biggest mistake" he made at his wedding.

Trace William Cowen1143 days ago
Timothy and Becky Bliefnick in a photo from when they were together
Life

Man’s ‘Family Feud' Jokes About Regretting Marriage Resurface Amid Investigation Into Wife's Murder

Jokes an Illinois man made on 'Family Feud' about regretting his marriage have resurfaced as authorities suspect he’s behind the murder of his estranged wife.

Joe Price1220 days ago
Steve Harvey on the set of 'Celebrity Family Feud'
Pop Culture

Steve Harvey Says Will Smith's Oscars Slap Was a 'Punk Move' and He Has 'Lost a Lot of Respect' for Actor

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey said he “lost a lot of respect” for Will Smith after he walked onstage and slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

Joe Price1530 days ago
Actor Louie Anderson attends the Television Academy's Performers Peer Group Celebration.
Pop Culture

Louie Anderson, Comedian and Former 'Family Feud' Host, Dead at 68

Louie Anderson, the Emmy-winning actor, stand-up comedian, and former host of 'Family Feud,' died Friday after a battle with cancer. He was 68.

Brad Callas1639 days ago
Future attends Basketball Takeover Party
Music

Future Raps About Lori and Steve Harvey on 42 Dugg Song "Maybach"

During a conversation on 'Ellen,' Steve Harvey touched on his daughter’s relationship with Michael B. Jordan in a way that may have sparked Future’s bars.

Xavier Hamilton1885 days ago
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steve harvey
Pop Culture

Steve Harvey on Daughter Lori's Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan: "I Just Can't Find Nothing Wrong With Him"

The 'Family Feud' host shared on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' that while he tried to find something wrong with his daughter Lori's boyfriend, he couldn't.

Brenton Blanchet1944 days ago
steve harvey
Pop Culture

Steve Harvey Jokes About Michael B. Jordan’s Valentine’s Date With Lori Harvey and ’Sexiest Man Alive’ Status

In an appearance on 'Kimmel,' Steve Harvey spoke about his daughter’s relationship with Michael B. Jordan and his "Sexiest Man Alive" status.

Joe Price1968 days ago
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Music

2 Chainz and Big Boi Have a Friendly 'Family Feud' Showdown

Meanwhile, the upcoming new 2 Chainz album 'So Help Me God' has been delayed due to sample clearance issues and more work needed for a skit.

Trace William Cowen2122 days ago
Pusha T
Music

Steve Harvey Blasts Pusha-T in 'Family Feud' Freestyle

The game show host responded to being named dropped in Pusha's 'The Story of Adidon': "What is this broke a** boy? Where'd he come from?"

Joshua Espinoza2850 days ago
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Charles Barkley Family Feud
Sports

Charles Barkley Gives the Worst 'Celebrity Family Feud' Answer

Charles Barkley stunned Steve Harvey and his cohosts from 'Inside the NBA' with a disturbing 'Family Feud' answer to the question “If your fly was open at church, what would you use to cover it up?”

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2952 days ago
family feud kanye west kim kardashian byroh cohen
Pop Culture

Watch Highlights from Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's Appearance on 'Family Feud'

Kanye couldn't stop smiling as Team West took on Team Kardashian/Jenner to win $25,000 for the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles on 'Family Feud.'

Eric Skelton2959 days ago

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