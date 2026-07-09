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Blueface Runs Into His Dad Delivering Amazon Packages During Livestream: 'That's So Random'

The rapper, who frequently streams on Kick, ran into his father working his day job.

Blueface.
Johnny Nunez via Getty Images

Blueface ran into his dad, Jonathan Porter, working his day job while the rapper was doing a livestream on Kick.

As seen in the clip below, the 29-year-old rapper was streaming when he noticed his father in a car nearby. "What are you doing here?" he asked his dad, who he lived with growing up in Oakland. "That’s so random."

When his dad got out of the car, wearing a blue safety vest, the rapper realized that his father was working, delivering Amazon packages. They exchanged a hug, and when Blueface asked him what he was doing in the area, his dad smiled and said: "Delivering, baby."

While Blueface still actively tours and drops singles from time to time, he hasn’t dropped a full-length project since 2020. These days, he’s been more active on social media and Kick, where he streams his daily life, often alongside his girlfriend Nevaeh Akira, who is currently pregnant with his third child.

During a recent livestream, he shared his response to an apparent video that showed him reunited with his ex-girlfriend, Chrisean Rock. "Yeah, that was AI," he told fans, as his manager Wack 100 echoed his sentiments. "Y'all seen that AI, right? Shit was crazy. I'm like, damn, they got to AI this n***a with a stroller. Shit going crazy, bro," Wack said. "Yeah, that was definitely AI because I just had left him where I left him."

Earlier this year, he also made his boxing debut at Adin Ross’ Brand Risk 13 event, something for which he claimed he still hasn’t been paid.

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