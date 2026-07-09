Blueface Runs Into His Dad Delivering Amazon Packages During Livestream: 'That's So Random'

Blueface ran into his dad, Jonathan Porter, working his day job while the rapper was doing a livestream on Kick.

As seen in the clip below, the 29-year-old rapper was streaming when he noticed his father in a car nearby. "What are you doing here?" he asked his dad, who he lived with growing up in Oakland. "That’s so random."

When his dad got out of the car, wearing a blue safety vest, the rapper realized that his father was working, delivering Amazon packages. They exchanged a hug, and when Blueface asked him what he was doing in the area, his dad smiled and said: "Delivering, baby."