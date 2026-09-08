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Canada’s Drag Race Judge Brad Goreski on What Sets Canadian Drag Performers Apart
Among the acting challenges, lip sync battles and epic runways, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski will be there to help the queens reach their best potential.
Meet Wallace Wong, the Toronto Chef Going Viral for His Oddly Satisfying Chopping Videos
Toronto chef Wallace Wong discusses his viral success on TikTok, family, surviving cancer, and the responsibility he feels to make his Asian community proud.
23 Asian-Owned Canadian Businesses You Can Support Today and Every Day
In honour of Asian Heritage Month, Complex Canada has put together a list of some of the best Asian-owned Canadian businesses to check out year round.
Epik High’s Tablo on Longevity, Mental Health, and the Truth About His Stanford Controversy
Epik High's front man opens up about mental health, his Vancouver roots, the rumour that almost ended his life, and the fans that have stayed with him.