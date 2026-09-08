samantha.lui Portrait

samantha.lui

Joined September 2012 | 4 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Brad in glasses and a bow tie

Canada’s Drag Race Judge Brad Goreski on What Sets Canadian Drag Performers Apart

Among the acting challenges, lip sync battles and epic runways, celebrity stylist Brad Goreski will be there to help the queens reach their best potential. 

samantha.lui1528 days ago
Toronto chef Wallace Wong posing in front of chef knives

Meet Wallace Wong, the Toronto Chef Going Viral for His Oddly Satisfying Chopping Videos

Toronto chef Wallace Wong discusses his viral success on TikTok, family, surviving cancer, and the responsibility he feels to make his Asian community proud.

samantha.lui1577 days ago
22 Asian-Owned Canadian Businesses to Support

23 Asian-Owned Canadian Businesses You Can Support Today and Every Day

In honour of Asian Heritage Month, Complex Canada has put together a list of some of the best Asian-owned Canadian businesses to check out year round.

samantha.lui1584 days ago
Epik High members with Tablo in the center

Epik High’s Tablo on Longevity, Mental Health, and the Truth About His Stanford Controversy

Epik High's front man opens up about mental health, his Vancouver roots, the rumour that almost ended his life, and the fans that have stayed with him.

samantha.lui1619 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App