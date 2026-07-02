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Lonzo Ball Addresses Speculation Over Parents' Split, Says Mother Was 'Damn Near Forced to Leave'

"She did not leave him because he lost his foot," Lonzo says.

Lonzo Ball is offering some clarity on the circumstances of his parents’ split, notably disputing the account given by his father, LaVar Ball.

In an episode of the Ball in the Family podcast on Wednesday (July 1), Lonzo, as seen above, briefly addressed social media being “in an uproar” about the situation. This comes after LaVar suggested during an appearance on N3on’s livestream that his wife, Tina Ball, had simply “decided to go her own way,” seemingly positing their split as having been initiated by her.

Lonzo, however, has offered a differing account, saying this week that his mother “didn’t wanna leave” but was effectively “forced” to do so.

“First and foremost, I wanna say I love both my parents, but the situation that is put before y'all is not how it went down,” he said on Wednesday’s episode. “I’m not about to get into all the details, but long story short, my mom didn't wanna leave. She was quote, unquote, damn near forced to leave. I helped her leave. I'm glad she left. She's in a great spot.”

Continuing, the Lakers and Bulls alum asserted that both of his parents are currently doing well individually, but are not particularly fond of each other at this point in time. He also shot down social media speculation that the split was related to his father’s amputation.

“They obviously don't fuck with each other, but I fuck with ‘em both,” he said. “She was not wrong at all. She did not leave him because he lost his foot. That's a myth that was put out there. What else have I seen? I don't know. But my dad did a great job raising us, my mom did a great job raising us, they didn't work out, and it is what it is, man. They're both doing well and I love ‘em both. We can move on now.”

See Lonzo’s comments in full up top.

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