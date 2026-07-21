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Aaron Rodgers Reunites With Family Years After Public Estrangement

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback shared a five-photo carousel Monday with parents Ed and Darla and brother Luke, nearly ten years after joining Instagram without ever posting a family member.

Aaron Rodgers wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers jersey with number 8 stands on the field, looking focused.
(Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers appears to have taken a major step toward repairing the strained relationship with his family.

On Monday (July 20), the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback shared a series of photos on Instagram showing himself spending time with his parents, Ed and Darla Rodgers, and his brother Luke, suggesting what appears to be a reunion after years of estrangement.

Rodgers captioned the post, "Another bonding week #fam," suggesting he’s been spending more time with them.

Notably absent from the photos was Rodgers' younger brother, Jordan Rodgers.

The rift first became public in 2016 while Jordan was competing on ABC's The Bachelorette when he revealed his superstar brother distanced himself from the family. Since then, Aaron has rarely spoken in detail about the situation, though he addressed it in the 2024 Netflix docuseries Aaron Rodgers: Enigma.

In the series, Rodgers reflected on his upbringing, explaining that he grew up in a strict religious household that he eventually felt no longer aligned with his own beliefs. He described the environment as one with rigid expectations and a black-and-white worldview, saying he gradually distanced himself from those beliefs while he was in high school.

Earlier this year, Rodgers also discussed the strained family dynamic during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. He said members of his family had publicly criticized him over the years but chose not to respond, explaining that he eventually reached a point where he felt "enough is enough."

While Rodgers has remained largely private about the status of those relationships, his latest social media post suggests significant progress has been made with at least some members of his family.

The reunion comes during a new chapter in Rodgers' football career after signing with the Steelers this offseason.

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