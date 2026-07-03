Eternals

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Kumail Nanjiani Says His Mental Health Took a Hit After Bad Reviews of 'Eternals'

The 2021 Marvel film opened with $71 million at the domestic box office, which is low by MCU standards.

tara mahadevan892 days ago
Mahershala Ali discusses the Blade role in an interview.
Pop Culture

Mahershala Ali on ‘Blade’ Co-Sign From Wesley Snipes, Only Accepting ‘Luke Cage’ Role Because Character Would Die

Mahershala Ali visited the 'Breakfast Club' and spoke about playing Blade in the MCU, as well as his existing Marvel work in 'Luke Cage' and—briefly—'Eternals.'

Trace William Cowen1684 days ago
Moviegoers attend opening night event for 'Eternals.'
Pop Culture

'Eternals' Remains Atop Domestic Box Office for Second Straight Weekend

Despite some extremely tepid reviews, Marvel's 'Eternals' earned $27.5 million this weekend, placing it atop the domestic box office once again

Jose Martinez1707 days ago
Cast of Marvel's 'Eternals' during Disney's D23 EXPO 2019.
Pop Culture

'Eternals' Falls Short of Box Office Expectations Despite $71 Million Debut

'Eternals,' the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, topped the box office in its opening weekend, but also finished on the low end of expectations.

Jose Martinez1714 days ago
Harry Styles at the 2020 Brit Awards
Pop Culture

'Eternals' Director Chloé Zhao Says There's "So Much of Eros" in Harry Styles

Before the One Direction alum made his debut in the MCU, Zhao explained to Deadline that Harry and his character of Eros were a “package deal.”

Brenton Blanchet1716 days ago
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Eternals
Pop Culture

'Eternals' Becomes Lowest-Rated MCU Film on Rotten Tomatoes

The upcoming film had a 63 percent Fresh rating as of Thursday afternoon—three points lower than the previous MCU record-holder 'Thor: The Dark World.'

Joshua Espinoza1724 days ago
marvel-eternals
Pop Culture

Marvel Shares 'Eternals' Teaser With New Footage

Marvel has shared a new teaser for the upcoming movie 'Eternals.' The clip features Kit Harington, Angelina Jolie, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, and more.

tara mahadevan1749 days ago
shang-chi
Pop Culture

Marvel's 'Eternals' Reportedly Keeping Theatres-Only Release After Box Office Performance of 'Shang-Chi'

After the box office success of 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,' Marvel reportedly plans to keep 'Eternals' as a theater-only release.

Jordan Rose1772 days ago
Barry k
Pop Culture

'Eternals' Actor Barry Keoghan Hospitalized With Facial Injuries Following Ireland Assault

Arrests have reportedly yet to be made as of this morning, and local police were contacted around 3:30 a.m., with Keoghan not filing a complaint.

Brenton Blanchet1791 days ago
eternals
Pop Culture

Marvel Delivers Final Trailer for 'Eternals'

A new trailer for 'Eternals' has arrived, and it asks the question of why the titular superheroes never interfered when Thanos wiped out half of the universe.

Joe Price1795 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer For Marvel's 'Eternals' (UPDATE)

Marvel Studios just released the long-awaited first trailer for 'Eternals,' directed by Chloé Zhao and starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, and more.

Joe Price1882 days ago

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