Marvel's 'Eternals': 30 Easter Eggs and References You Might Have Missed (Plus Those End Credits Scenes)
Featured
Pop Culture
After hitting Disney+, Marvel's 'Eternals' may have gotten a second life. Here are all of the Easter eggs you may have missed, including the post-credits scene!Kevin Wong
Our picks for the best new movies & shows to watch for Nov. 5-7. Including 'Eternals,' 'The Harder They Fall,' 'Finch,' 'Narcos: Mexico,' and more.Karla Rodriguez
First reactions are in on Marvel's 'Eternals' starring Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, and many more following its world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night.Jose Martinez
From Captain America to the original X-Men, here are the major characters who (probably) won't survive Marvel's next multiverse-shattering event.Marc Griffin