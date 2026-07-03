Erica Banks

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Erica Banks performs on stage in concert at Smart Financial Centre on January 25, 2025 in Sugar Land, Texas.
Music

Erica Banks Recalls Fainting After Getting Her Second BBL

Erica Banks is more than willing to deal with the side effects of body-enhancing surgeries.

Kris Seavers334 days ago
Erica Banks performs on stage in concert at Smart Financial Centre on January 25, 2025 in Sugar Land, Texas.
Music

Erica Banks Arrested, Charged With Theft After Allegedly Bringing Stolen Gun to Airport

The "Buss It" rapper claims that the gun belonged to her "security."

Jaelani Turner-Williams346 days ago
Woman in a vibrant top with man in striped shirt behind her, both standing near cars at night
Music

Viral ‘I Ain’t Fresh?’ Guy Stars in Erica Banks' Song and Music Video Inspired by Him

Derrick Lambert went viral in March for his blue-striped Ralph Lauren polo and baby blue New Balance 574s.

tara mahadevan814 days ago
Photo of T-Pain performing
Music

T-Pain Shares Wiscansin Fest Livestream f/ Performances From Lil Jon, Juvenile, Erica Banks, and More (UPDATE)

T-Pain's Wiscansin Fest is taking place at the Rave/Eagles Club in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with special guests Lil Jon, Juvenile, and more. Livestream it here.

edwinortiz1498 days ago
Coi Leray attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium
Music

Here’s How Coi Leray Feels About Erica Banks Saying Nicki Minaj Collabs With ‘Girls Who Don’t Know How to Rap'

Coi Leray has offered another response to rapper Erica Banks after she said Nicki Minaj only collaborates with “girls who don’t know how to rap."

Joe Price1549 days ago
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Coi Leray attends Hardware LDN during New York Fashion Week
Music

Coi Leray Reacts to Erica Banks Saying Nicki Minaj Only Collaborates With 'Girls Who Don't Know How to Rap'

During an appearance on Revolt TV's 'Big Facts' podcast, Erica Banks claimed Nicki Minaj only works with girls who can't rap. Here's how Coi Leray responded.

Brad Callas1553 days ago
Erica Banks performing at 2021 AC3 Conference and Festival
Music

Erica Banks Declares She’s the ‘Best Female Rapper in 2022’

Erica Banks took to Twitter on Friday morning to stake her claim in the hip-hop game. "I'm the best female rapper in 2022," the 23-year-old wrote.

Brad Callas1604 days ago
Cover art for Bruised Soundtrack
Music

Listen to the 'Bruised' Soundtrack f/ Cardi B, City Girls, Saweetie, and More

The official soundtrack to 'Bruised' has arrived with appearances from Cardi B—who executive produced the album—City Girls, Saweetie, H.E.R., Latto, and more.

tara mahadevan1703 days ago
Erica Banks
Music

Premiere: Erica Banks Connects With DreamDoll and BeatKing for "Toot That" Remix Video

Erica Banks has served up a remix for her song "Toot That," which comes with an official video featuring DreamDoll and collaborator BeatKing.

tara mahadevan1878 days ago
Erica Banks attends a Party at Atlantis Restaurant & Lounge
Music

Erica Banks on Turning Down Early Label Deal Offers, Including DaBaby's Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment

After exploring her other options, Banks landed with Carl Crawford and 1501. Still, she has love for DaBaby for being one of the first people to appreciate her.

Xavier Hamilton1930 days ago
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Police close off a crime scene.
Music

Houston Rapper Chucky Trill Fatally Shot and Killed in Atlanta

Houston rapper Chucky Trill was shot and killed by a person in another vehicle while driving on the Atlanta interstate early Friday morning.

Gavin Evans1961 days ago
Erica Banks
Music

Travis Scott Hops on Remix for Erica Banks' Hit Single "Buss It"

Erica Banks' breakout hit "Buss It" has been climbing the charts thanks to a TikTok challenge, and now it receives another boost thanks to Travis Scott.

tara mahadevan1983 days ago
Yella Beezy
Music

Yella Beezy Connects With Erica Banks for New Song "Star"

For this song, Yella Beezy takes on a beat laced with a sample from the iconic Experience Unlimited go-go band and he makes it clear that he's not a star.

Xavier Hamilton1997 days ago

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