Featured
Latest Stories
Emma Watson Packs on the PDA With Billionaire Heir Gonzalo Hevia Baillères
Emma Watson was spotted kissing billionaire heir Gonzalo Hevia Baillères at an airport in Mexico, fueling rumors about the pair’s relationship.
J.K. Rowling Calls Emma Watson 'Ignorant' as Public Feud Intensifies
J.K. Rowling is calling out Emma Watson after the actress spoke publicly about their complex relationship.
Emma Watson Breaks Silence on Rift With 'Harry Potter' Author J.K. Rowling
The 'Harry Potter' alum says she still 'treasures' their past connection despite ideological differences.
'Harry Potter' Star Reveals Why She Stopped Making Movies
The 'Harry Potter' actress says the pressures of promoting her work made the industry feel 'soul-destroying.'
Emma Watson Handed Six-Month Driving Ban For Speeding in UK
The 'Harry Potter' actress failed to show up for her court hearing.
J.K. Rowling Stands by Anti-Trans Rhetoric, Says Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson Can 'Save Their Apologies'
The 'Harry Potter' creator, like Dave Chappelle, has spent much of her latter era bizarrely obsessed with trans issues.
HBO Max Corrects Emma Watson, Emma Roberts 'Harry Potter' Photo Mix-Up (UPDATE)
'American Horror Story' star Emma Roberts had her childhood photo used in the 'Harry Potter' reunion special instead of the franchise's star, Emma Watson.
Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson Star in ‘Harry Potter' Reunion Special Featurette
HBO Max has shared a behind-the-scenes look at its 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary' reunion special ahead of its arrival on New Year’s Day.
Watch the Trailer for HBO Max's 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' Reunion Special
In new footage from the upcoming reunion special, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and more reflect on the impact of the 'Harry Potter' franchise.
Watch the First Teaser for ‘Harry Potter’ 20th Anniversary Reunion Special
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will reunite Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, none of whom appear in the first real teaser.
Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint to Reunite for HBO Max ‘Harry Potter’ Special ‘Return to Hogwarts’
Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint are reuniting for the 'Harry Potter' special 'Return to Hogwarts,' marking the original film's 20th anniversary.
Seth Rogen Refutes 'Bullsh*t' Rumor That Emma Watson Stormed Off Set of 'This Is the End'
The 2013 apocalyptic meta-comedy featured Emma Watson playing a version of herself. Per Rogen, he was "thrilled" to have the chance to work with Watson.
Emma Watson's Rep Gives Statement on Report that She's 'Given Up' Acting
Emma Watson's representative says the actress hasn't quit acting, following a report that she has become 'dormant' and is instead spending time with her beau.
Emma Watson Responds to Criticism Over Blackout Tuesday Posts
On Tuesday, Emma Watson participated in Blackout Tuesday in protest of police brutality, and received criticism for the nature of her posts.
People Are Cracking Jokes After Spotting Water Bottle in 'Little Women' Scene
'Game of Thrones' also made a similar gaffe during its final season.
Emma Watson Refers to Her Relationship Status as 'Self-Partnered,' Not Single
Emma Watson discussed the pressures of turning 30-years-old in a new interview with 'British Vogue.'
Emma Watson Donates $1.4 Million to Women's Justice and Equality Fund
Emma Watson joins other UK entertainers in launching a fund in support of sexual harassment victims.
Emma Watson Acknowledges That White Feminism Is a Thing
It's about damn time, girl.