Emma Watson

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Emma Watson, wearing a brown jacket, standing outdoors with a blurred crowd in the background.
Pop Culture

Emma Watson Packs on the PDA With Billionaire Heir Gonzalo Hevia Baillères

Emma Watson was spotted kissing billionaire heir Gonzalo Hevia Baillères at an airport in Mexico, fueling rumors about the pair’s relationship.

Helen Storms135 days ago
Emma Watson and J.K. Rowling at the BAFTA Awards, posing together. Emma wears a one-shoulder dress, and J.K. wears a patterned gown.
Life

J.K. Rowling Calls Emma Watson 'Ignorant' as Public Feud Intensifies

J.K. Rowling is calling out Emma Watson after the actress spoke publicly about their complex relationship.

Helen Storms291 days ago
Emma Watson is seen at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships.
Pop Culture

Emma Watson Breaks Silence on Rift With 'Harry Potter' Author J.K. Rowling

The 'Harry Potter' alum says she still 'treasures' their past connection despite ideological differences.

Sienna Dubois 296 days ago
Emma Watson attends the Soho House Awards at DUMBO House
Pop Culture

'Harry Potter' Star Reveals Why She Stopped Making Movies

The 'Harry Potter' actress says the pressures of promoting her work made the industry feel 'soul-destroying.'

Sienna Dubois 298 days ago
Emma Watson
Pop Culture

Emma Watson Handed Six-Month Driving Ban For Speeding in UK

The 'Harry Potter' actress failed to show up for her court hearing.

tara mahadevan366 days ago
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J.K. Rowling at the 'Secrets of Dumbledore' premiere, wearing a v-neck navy dress with sheer cape sleeves
Pop Culture

J.K. Rowling Stands by Anti-Trans Rhetoric, Says Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson Can 'Save Their Apologies'

The 'Harry Potter' creator, like Dave Chappelle, has spent much of her latter era bizarrely obsessed with trans issues.

Trace William Cowen828 days ago
Emma Roberts attends the Los Angeles premiere of Neon's "Spencer"
Pop Culture

HBO Max Corrects Emma Watson, Emma Roberts 'Harry Potter' Photo Mix-Up (UPDATE)

'American Horror Story' star Emma Roberts had her childhood photo used in the 'Harry Potter' reunion special instead of the franchise's star, Emma Watson.

Brenton Blanchet1658 days ago
harry potter cast reunion special trailer
Pop Culture

Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson Star in ‘Harry Potter' Reunion Special Featurette

HBO Max has shared a behind-the-scenes look at its 'Harry Potter​​​​​​​ 20th Anniversary' reunion special ahead of its arrival on New Year’s Day.

Joe Price1661 days ago
harry potter cast reunion trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for HBO Max's 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' Reunion Special

In new footage from the upcoming reunion special, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and more reflect on the impact of the 'Harry Potter' franchise.

Brenton Blanchet1671 days ago
A still from the 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' teaser
Pop Culture

Watch the First Teaser for ‘Harry Potter’ 20th Anniversary Reunion Special

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will reunite Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, none of whom appear in the first real teaser.

Brenton Blanchet1685 days ago
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harry potter cast reunion special
Pop Culture

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint to Reunite for HBO Max ‘Harry Potter’ Special ‘Return to Hogwarts’

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint are reuniting for the 'Harry Potter' special 'Return to Hogwarts,' marking the original film's 20th anniversary.

Brenton Blanchet1705 days ago
rogen
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Refutes 'Bullsh*t' Rumor That Emma Watson Stormed Off Set of 'This Is the End'

The 2013 apocalyptic meta-comedy featured Emma Watson playing a version of herself. Per Rogen, he was "thrilled" to have the chance to work with Watson.

Trace William Cowen1936 days ago
emma watson acting
Pop Culture

Emma Watson's Rep Gives Statement on Report that She's 'Given Up' Acting

Emma Watson's representative says the actress hasn't quit acting, following a report that she has become 'dormant' and is instead spending time with her beau.

tara mahadevan1967 days ago
emma watson
Pop Culture

Emma Watson Responds to Criticism Over Blackout Tuesday Posts

On Tuesday, Emma Watson participated in Blackout Tuesday in protest of police brutality, and received criticism for the nature of her posts.

Joe Price2236 days ago
little women
Pop Culture

People Are Cracking Jokes After Spotting Water Bottle in 'Little Women' Scene

'Game of Thrones' also made a similar gaffe during its final season.

tara mahadevan2298 days ago
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emma watson
Pop Culture

Emma Watson Refers to Her Relationship Status as 'Self-Partnered,' Not Single

Emma Watson discussed the pressures of turning 30-years-old in a new interview with 'British Vogue.'

tara mahadevan2447 days ago
emma watson getty pascal le segretain
Pop Culture

Emma Watson Donates $1.4 Million to Women's Justice and Equality Fund

Emma Watson joins other UK entertainers in launching a fund in support of sexual harassment victims.

Eric Skelton3072 days ago
emma watson
Pop Culture

Emma Watson Acknowledges That White Feminism Is a Thing

It's about damn time, girl.

Kiana Fitzgerald3109 days ago

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