Emma Watson seemingly confirmed her relationship with Gonzalo Hevia Baillères, the grandson of the late Mexican billionaire Alberto Baillères. The 35-year-old Harry Potter star and Gonzalo were seen packing on the PDA while at an airport in Mexico. The pair were all smiles before leaning in for a kiss on Wednesday. Watson was dressed comfortably, wearing a grey shirt and a floral skirt. She paired the look with a simple pair of flip-flops and a pink baseball hat. Meanwhile, Gonzalo was pictured wearing a pair of blue pants, a casual jacket, sneakers, and a pair of sunglasses.

Gonzalo, an incredibly wealthy businessman and entrepreneur, and Watson were first rumored to be dating back in December of 2025. At the time, they were pictured together on a trip to Courchevel, France. Gonzalo inherited a massive fortune and currently holds the position of CEO of an investment firm called HBeyond. The firm has offices located in both Mexico and the United States. Prior to this position, Gonzalo worked as the leader of an artificial intelligence called INSAITE. Watson is not the first major celebrity that Gonzalo has been linked with. He previously dated Mexican pop star Belinda. Despite things appearing to be heating up with her new partner, Watson has made it clear that she’s not in a hurry to marry. In a September 2025 podcast interview with Jay Shetty, the actress opened up about the pressure that is often placed on young women to settle down before they’re ready.