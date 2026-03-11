Pop Culture

Benny Blanco Defends Hygiene Habits with Help from Ed Sheeran On 'Friends Keep Secrets'

The superstar producer shared that he knows what sets him apart from others in the hygiene game, with a vouch fro

Benny Blanco seen onstage at Variety's 2025 Business Managers Breakfast at The London on November 13, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.
Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Benny Blanco's hygiene has been a major topic of conversation after his dirty feet sparked a widespread debate, but he's addressing the controversy on the most recent episode of his podcast, Friends Keep Secrets. While Blanco's wife, singer and actress Selena Gomez, made her stance clear on her husband's hygienics by kissing his bare foot in a recent Instagram post, the producer set the record straight on Tuesday, March 10's episode of his podcast.
In an episode that features Blanco's close friend and frequent collaborator Ed Sheeran, aptly named "The Ed Sheeran Episode", he set the record straight. After asking about Sheeran's bathing habits, Blanco explained confidently, "I smell good," then shared that even if he doesn't shower every day, he's never had an issue despite some thinking he may look like he doesn't smell good. Sheeran vouched for Blanco, explaining that Blanco is "the best-smelling person I know."


Blanco went on to have Sheeran and his co-hosts, David Burd (professionally known as Lil Dicky) and his wife Kristin Batalucco, smell his hands in order to verify that he did, indeed, smell good. While the conversation was obviously pandering to the ongoing public conversation about Blanco's hygiene, the group's chat about how frequently they're bathing seemed enlightening for the group as they traded answers.
Blanco, who's highly public relationship with Gomez has put him in the spotlight consistently over the past several years, has worked with artists like Sheeran frequently in the studio. Blanco most recently released music with Gomez, with their album I Said I Love You First charting at number 2 in the US. The couple's September 27, 2025 wedding brought Blanco further into the spotlight, and his new podcast has been bringing even more attention, both positive and negative. While Blanco may be shutting down rumors of his lack of hygiene, he seems to be relishing in the public's attention.

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