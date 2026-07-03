DJ Earl

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DJ Earl Fantastic Voyage 5 Year Compilation Guest Mix
Music

DJ Earl Celebrates Five Years of Fantastic Voyage With Exclusive Mix

Chicago's own DJ Earl steps up to the decks for this exclusive mix promoting the five-year anniversary compilation from Justin Jay's Fantastic Voyage imprint.

Khal1674 days ago
DJ Earl (credit: Janay Marie)
Music

Premiere: DJ Earl Adds A Soul Element To The Footwork Blueprint On "WRK DAT BDY"

Taken from his upcoming new album 'BASS + FUNK & SOUL', due later in the year.

James Keith2117 days ago
DJ Earl "I Have All" cover art
Music

Premiere: DJ Earl Unleashes New Banger "I Have All"

The TEKLIFE representer returns to Moveltraxx for an atmospheric slice of footwork.

Khal2970 days ago
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PREMIERE: DJ Earl Reworks Thought Tempo's Mark Morrison-Sampling Single "(The Flow)"

TEKLIFE's DJ Earl is back with another grooving rework.

Khal3894 days ago
Music

Premiere: DJ Earl Brings the TEKLIFE Sound to His Remix of Big Dope P and Feadz's "Momma On Da Flo"

DJ Earl brings that TEKLIFE sound to Big Dope P's latest release.

Khal4106 days ago
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street bangers factory 01
Music

EXCLUSIVE: DJ Earl - "Bring Ya Click"

It's hard to move into a new year without looking back at what went down in the year prior, so I make sure I run through the year that was for our spe

khrisd4212 days ago
machinedrum friends nye 2015
Music

Win Tickets to Machinedrum + Friends New Years Eve 2015 Show

We've been seeing a number of NYE 2015 parties, and have a feeling that many androids will be looking for those turn ups that involve congregating at

khrisd4226 days ago
dj earl idontknow ep
Music

DJ Earl Returns With Five-Track EP, "I Don't Know"

In the mood for some footwork on Sunday? DJ Earl has you covered. Last month he was on tour with DJ Taye throughout Europe, and it looks like he's bee

khrisd4248 days ago
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Music

TEKLIFE is Taking Over Europe in October

Over the last few months, TEKLIFE's own DJ Earl had been touring the U.S. and Canada, bringing the sound of footwork to a number of hungry crowds and

khrisd4302 days ago
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Preview DJ Earl's "Afrika Tek" EP

Earlier this week we looked at the best EPs of 2014 (so far), and it looks like another new favorite might be added to the list come year's end. Based

khrisd4407 days ago
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traxman fear my world
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Traxman ft. DJ Earl & DJ Tre - "Fear My World"

Slick tune right here. The legendary Traxman linking up with DJ Earl and DJ Tre on "Fear My World," which seems to be forthcoming on Dance Mania, is a

khrisd4431 days ago
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Stream the TEKLIFE DJ Rashad Tribute Party in Chicago

If you couldn't make it to the TEKLIFE DJ Rashad Tribute Party that's going down tonight in Chicago, don't fret; DJ Clent let us know that they will be livestreaming this special event. Enjoy the best in footwork from Traxman, DJ Spinn, Clent, Gant-Man, DJ Earl, and the crew. Up above is the DJ Booth cam; down below is the "Party" cam. RIP Rashad!

khrisd4447 days ago
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PREMIERE: DJ Earl - "AF 2.5: The Awakening"

I've been saying it for a bit, and I'll say it again: DJ Earl is the future. I'd been realizing it over most of 2013, and I was super impressed with t

khrisd4448 days ago
dj earl all roads
Music

DJ Earl Releases New Compilation of Unreleased Material, "The U"

I'll be real: with DJ Rashad no longer here, the eyes of the world are on the TEKLIFE camp to carry the torch. DAD's been covering their movements for

khrisd4459 days ago
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Download the Remix Packages for Machine Girl's "WLFGRL"

London's Dred Collective has been continuously fucking our heads up with their ability to snag next level records, and their co-sign of New York's own

nappy4489 days ago
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DJ Earl & Heavee - "Sex a Pill"

I keep trying to tell you that DJ Earl is on that next wave, don't I? His latest cut is a new collaboration with Heavee, making this the first new bit

khrisd4499 days ago
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DJ Earl ft. Elliott Mess - "Shake Ya Body"

How much material is DJ Earl sitting on? We're a little over a month past the release of Audio Fixx 2, and now he releases a new, nine-track UNUSUAL P

khrisd4507 days ago

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