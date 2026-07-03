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Josh Allen's latest postseason setback places in company with other ringless legends such as Dan Marino, Barry Sanders, and Randy Moss.Doug Sibor
As Rihanna prepares to deliver a stunning performance at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, we reflect on her past comments on the NFL to see how we got here.Jordan Rose
From World Series wagers to insane multi-sport parlays these gamblers bet big and won millions.Jeff Smith
Caleb Williams is on a roll. The Bills are contenders. Plus, a Texans vs. Steelers prediction.Complex Staff