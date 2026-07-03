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Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce attend Chris Stapleton's Performance Live From The Fillmore New Orleans for SiriusXM and Pandora on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Pop Culture

Kylie Kelce Claps Back at ‘Drooling’ Fans Over Husband Jason

The mom of four is done with your thirst traps.

Maggie Ekberg394 days ago
Anthony Barr wearing a varsity jacket walks through a hallway with "SKOL VIKINGS" on the wall.
Sports

Anthony Barr Defends 'Tush Push' Amid Potential Ban: 'It's a Slippery Slope'

The former Vikings linebacker is speaking out about the controversial play as the NFL considers banning it.

Alex Ocho468 days ago
A man in Philadelphia Eagles gear shouting at a woman in a Green Bay Packers hat and scarf at a stadium.
Sports

Eagles Fan Caught Calling Female Packers Fan an 'Ugly, Dumb C*nt'

A Packers content creator says the "unprovoked" confrontation at the Lincoln Financial Field was aimed at his fiancée.

Alex Ocho551 days ago
American Bald Eagle
Life

2 Men Arrested for Killing and Planning to Eat Bald Eagle in Nebraska

Two Honduran nationals living in Nebraska have been arrested and face criminal charges after they admitted to killing a bald eagle and intending to eat it.

Brad Callas1233 days ago
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Drake image for news story lead
Music

Drake Shares Hilarious Clip of Himself Rooting for Eagles After Placing Bet on Chiefs

Drake reveals he used the power of the “reverse curse” to ensure that his bet on the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVII was a successful one.

Jose Martinez1248 days ago
NFL men for NFL story by NFL writer
Sports

A.J. Brown Calls Juju Smith-Schuster ‘Tik-Tok Boy’ After Chiefs WR Clowns Eagles' James Bradberry

Wideout A.J. Brown ripped Kansas City Chiefs receiver Juju Smith-Schuster after the Super Bowl champ roasted the Philadelphia Eagles with a Valentine's meme.

Brad Callas1250 days ago
Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert."
Sports

Drake Places Bet on Chiefs to Defeat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

Drake shows off his series of bids for Super Bowl LVII this Sunday, including who will win, score a touchdown, and be named the Most Valuable Player.

Jose Martinez1255 days ago
This is a photo of Ric Flair.
Sports

Ric Flair Rips Brock Purdy After 49ers QB Gets Injured in NFC Championship

Ric Flair took to Twitter to rip San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy after he was injured on Sunday during the NFC Championship game.

Eric Diep1266 days ago
Screengrab of a video from the fight at the Bucs and Eagles game
Sports

Videos Show Bucs Fan Tossed Down Stadium Stairs During Brawl

In several videos shot during the playoff game, recorded around when Philadelphia was down 31-0, two Eagles fans can be seen seemingly initiating a fight.

Brenton Blanchet1643 days ago
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jalen hurts fan fall railing
Sports

Jalen Hurts Pens Letter to NFL, Washington Football Team About Postgame Railing Collapse at FedEx Field

Jalen Hurts wants answers and accountability after a railing collapsed next to him following his team's game against the Washington Football Team.

Brenton Blanchet1656 days ago
This is a photo of Philly eagle.
Life

Giant Eagle Named Kodiak Remains Loose in Pittsburgh

The National Aviary had asked the public to help locate the Stellar's Sea eagle, which lived at the zoo for 15 years before escaping nearly a week ago.

Joshua Espinoza1751 days ago
doug pederson
Sports

Eagles Players Reportedly Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Doug Pederson After He Pulled Jalen Hurts

Eagles players reportedly had to be restrained from confronting coach Doug Pederson after he made the decision to pull Jalen Hurts in a close game.

Alex Galbraith2020 days ago
Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles
Sports

Carson Wentz Cites Relationship With Coach Doug Pederson for Trade Request From Eagles

Philadelphia is aware of Wentz's discomfort, but those close to the team claim that it will put a hefty asking price on its former franchise quarterback.

Xavier Hamilton2022 days ago
TERRELL OWENS and quarterback DONOVAN MCNABB
Sports

Terrell Owens Says Rumors That Donovan McNabb Was Drinking Night Before Super Bowl XXXIX Are True

Following the Eagles' 24-21 loss to the New England Patriots in 2005, rumors swirled that McNabb wasn't in the best condition heading into the game.

Xavier Hamilton2026 days ago
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A general view prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game
Sports

Eagles Fans Ignore COVID-19 Restrictions to Fight in Stands

This short and slight fight is a clear indication that the NFL football season is in full swing despite COVID-19 getting things off to a rocky start. 

Xavier Hamilton2098 days ago

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