Jason Kelce Wants to Buy 'Backyard Sports' Video Game Series Rights and 'Get This Thing Going Again'

Jason Kelce tells brother Travis on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast that he has been "secretly looking into" acquiring the rights to the Backyard Sports video game series.

"I don't even know if I want to mention this because I've secretly been looking into seeing if anybody holds the rights to Backyard Football and Backyard Baseball because I want to buy it and get this thing going again," Kelce said at the 36:53 mark above. "That was the best game ever. It was so electric."

"Could you imagine playing Backyard Football right now on your phone?" he continued. "'Cause you can do that whole thing on your phone. It wasn't that complicated of a game...I love that game."