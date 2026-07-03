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Rapper E-40 wearing a purple knit hat, glasses, and gold chains, holding a drink at an event.
Music

E-40 Brings the Bay to SeaWorld San Diego as Summer Concert Series Resumes

The Vallejo rap veteran performed Saturday night at the Bayside Amphitheater as part of the park's 16-concert 2026 season, which continues next weekend with Ashanti.

Jade Gomez5 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 10: Rapper E-40 speaks onstage during the 2025 ForbesBLK Summit at Ray Charles Performing Arts Center Morehouse College on October 10, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

E-40 to Perform at Stanford vs. Miami Bay Halftime Show

The performance will celebrate the 20th anniversary of E-40's seminal album, 'My Ghetto Report Card.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams37 days ago
E-40.
Music

E-40 Remixes the Summer Cocktail With Sluricane Espresso Martini

The rapper and entrepreneur shakes things up with his new premium canned cocktail.

Jaelani Turner-Williams45 days ago
Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube
Music

Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube Supergroup Sue Merchandising Company for Fraud

The group, which also includes Too Short and E-40, claims the company owes them thousands of dollars.

tara mahadevan141 days ago
(L-R) MC Hammer and Bad Bunny.
Music

MC Hammer 'Disagrees' Bay Area Artists Should Have Done Halftime Show: 'It Was Bad Bunny’s Time'

"He uplifted his community in perilous times," Hammer said, before calling the Puerto Rican superstar "courageous."

tara mahadevan155 days ago
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E-40 and Chef Boy
Music

E-40 Drops Video for New Single "Pesos" f/ Chef Boy From Upcoming Album 'Rule Of Thumb: Rule 2'

The Bay Area rapper releases his first track of 2026, previewing 'Rule Of Thumb: Rule 2' with a DJAYCP-produced collaboration.

Andrew White169 days ago
Boyz II Men, E-40, & Jordin Sparks Among All-Star Lineup for SeaWorld Concert Series
Music

Boyz II Men, E-40, and Jordin Sparks Join SeaWorld’s 2026 Concert Lineup

The 2026 SeaWorld Concert Series lineup includes something for everyone, with The Beach Boys, Fitz & The Tantrums, and Flo Rida also featured.

Bernadette Giacomazzo172 days ago
On1
Music

E-40 Launches ON1 Infusion Wine Featuring 5 Fruit-Infused Flavors

The brand currently has five flavors, including Mango, Mixed Berry, and Peach.

Jaelani Turner-Williams341 days ago
(L-R) E-40 and the Tiny Chef.
Pop Culture

E-40 Calls to 'Save the Tiny Chef' After Nickelodeon Show's Cancellation

The Bay Area rapper, who is also a culinary enthusiast, has drawn comparisons to the stop-motion animated character.

Jaelani Turner-Williams385 days ago
NPR
Pop Culture

E-40 Kicks Off NPR’s Black Music Month With Career-Spanning Tiny Desk Performance

The 26-minute concert kicked off NPR Tiny Desk's Black Music Month series.

Jaelani Turner-Williams410 days ago
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E-40 in the video for his new single "Beating They Ass."
Music

E-40 Pulls No Punches on New Single "Beating They Ass"

40 Water showcases a dynamic new flow on his latest track

Will Lavin435 days ago
The image features the word "THANGIN" in bold yellow letters above two women in bikinis, stylized in a blue and yellow color scheme.
Music

E-40 and Too Short Join Cousin Fik on New Song "Thangin"

The new song arrives as the Too Short-narrated film 'Freaky Tales' hits theaters.

Trace William Cowen470 days ago
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: In this image released on October 15, 2024, E-40 performs onstage during the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards at Drai's Beach Club Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas on October 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Music

E-40 Announces Two 'Goon With the Spoon' Burritos

The launch comes with two burrito flavors, "Breakfast Chorizo & Egg” and "Bean & Cheese."

Jaelani Turner-Williams639 days ago
Juvenile and E-40 attending separate events.
Music

Juvenile Recalls E-40 Missing Cameo in “Back That Azz Up” Video After Getting Too Drunk Off ‘Gorilla Milk’

Juvie said there were several other big-name rappers who got too wasted and missed the video shoot.

Mark Elibert697 days ago
E-40 stands in front of a red curtain, wearing a patterned bomber jacket, large silver chain, black beret, and sunglasses
Music

E-40 Thanks Kendrick Lamar for Letting Him Narrate 'Pop Out' Show: 'One of the Biggest Nights in Hip-Hop History'

The Bay Area legend shared a tribute to Kendrick on Instagram, saying he felt "honored" to be considered for such a historic moment.

Brad Callas757 days ago
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Music

E-40 Corrects Twitter Account That Mistook Chamillionaire for Frank Ocean

A microblog account mistook the Chamillionaire for the elusive R&amp;B singer.

Alex Ocho917 days ago
Music

Yo Gotti, Angela Simmons, E-40 Attend White House Holiday Party

The trio documented the star-studded affair with a series of posts on Instagram.

Brad Callas946 days ago

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