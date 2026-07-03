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Drake is swinging for the fences with his three-pronged 'Iceman' rollout.Trace William Cowen
Does nepotism really matter? Does it always amount to more pros than cons? Here, we take a look at rappers who have parents that are rappers.Trace William Cowen
Before their 'Verzuz' battle on Saturday, E-40 and Too Short talk about Bay Area rap needing more recognition, their new albums, and more.Trey Alston
From Drake and E-40 to Lecrae and Fat Joe, these are the best lyrical references to Steph Curry in hip-hop todayBen Farber