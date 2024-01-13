E-40 Corrects Twitter Account That Mistook Chamillionaire for Frank Ocean

E-40 is clearing up a case of mistaken identity.

On Thursday, a music microblog called @RapDailyNews took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a photo that they captioned, “Frank Ocean and E40 sitting courtside at the Rockets game.”

It’s not clear why the account tweeted a photo from March 2019, as reported by HipHopDX, but that wasn’t the tweet’s only issue.