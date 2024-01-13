E-40 Corrects Twitter Account That Mistook Chamillionaire for Frank Ocean

A microblog account mistook the Chamillionaire for the elusive R&B singer.

Bob Levey / Getty Images, Theo Wargo / WireImage
E-40 is clearing up a case of mistaken identity.

On Thursday, a music microblog called @RapDailyNews took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a photo that they captioned, “Frank Ocean and E40 sitting courtside at the Rockets game.”

It’s not clear why the account tweeted a photo from March 2019, as reported by HipHopDX, but that wasn’t the tweet’s only issue.

The rapper somehow caught wind of the tweet and merely replied, “Thats Houston TX Legend Chamillionaire.”

The account replied, “Yall both legends, respectfully” and later implied that the post was a joke in a separate tweet.

Chamillionaire, who has been mostly living his best life as seen on his Instagram, has seemingly not responded to the mixup.

In May, E-40, born Earl Stevens, was awarded an honorary doctorate degree in music from his alma mater, Grambling State University. Months prior, the Bay Area rapper returned to the campus to shoot a music video for his single, “Bands,” and made a $100,000 donation to the university’s iconic marching band.

As far as Ocean goes, the elusive singer has been making surprise appearances in a variety of ways ever since his confusing Coachella set last year. Last year, Ocean made a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo on Bad Bunny’s “Where She Goes” music video. The 36-year-old, who hasn’t released a full body of work since 2016’s Blonde, previewed new music via a snippet in November and then again the following month.

