SeaWorld San Diego's Summer Spectacular Concert Series returned from its July 4 break with a Northern California rap set, as E-40 took the Bayside Amphitheater stage on Saturday, July 11.

The Vallejo-bred artist performed some of his biggest hits including "Tell Me When to Go," "Choices (Yup)," and "Snap Yo Fingers." The show started at 6 p.m. and, like all Summer Spectacular concerts, was included with park admission.

SeaWorld's amphitheater sits along Mission Bay, and the Saturday-night concert format runs through August. Reserved seating is available starting at $9.99; general admission is first-come, first-served.

The Summer Spectacular lineup leans heavily into '90s and early-2000s hip-hop, R&B, and pop. Ginuwine opened the summer run on June 13 before the series paused for the holiday weekend.

United Parks & Resorts CEO Marc Swanson described the expanded calendar as a way to bring together "artists that have shaped music culture across generations, adding an exciting new dimension to a SeaWorld visit."