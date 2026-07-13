SeaWorld San Diego's Summer Spectacular Concert Series returned from its July 4 break with a Northern California rap set, as E-40 took the Bayside Amphitheater stage on Saturday, July 11.
The Vallejo-bred artist performed some of his biggest hits including "Tell Me When to Go," "Choices (Yup)," and "Snap Yo Fingers." The show started at 6 p.m. and, like all Summer Spectacular concerts, was included with park admission.
SeaWorld's amphitheater sits along Mission Bay, and the Saturday-night concert format runs through August. Reserved seating is available starting at $9.99; general admission is first-come, first-served.
The Summer Spectacular lineup leans heavily into '90s and early-2000s hip-hop, R&B, and pop. Ginuwine opened the summer run on June 13 before the series paused for the holiday weekend.
United Parks & Resorts CEO Marc Swanson described the expanded calendar as a way to bring together "artists that have shaped music culture across generations, adding an exciting new dimension to a SeaWorld visit."
The series has previously generated viral moments on Instagram and TikTok, with past performers including Ying Yang Twins and Bow Wow. Several acts returning in 2026 are making their fourth appearance at the Bayside Amphitheater, among them Ashanti and Soulja Boy.
Up next: Ashanti performs July 18, followed by Soulja Boy and Paul Wall on July 25, Jordin Sparks on Aug. 1, and Too $hort and Warren G on Aug. 8. The summer run closes out before Bayside Bands, Brews & BBQ kicks off Aug. 15 with Saliva, then Uncle Kracker on Aug. 22 and Skillet on Aug. 29. Parental discretion is advised for all concerts, which may include mature language and adult themes.