Air Jordan 40

The Air Jordan 40, released by Jordan Brand in 2025, marks four decades of the iconic Air Jordan line. It features leather uppers, Zoom Air cushioning, and a sculpted midsole engineered for enhanced responsiveness and lockdown on the court. Its silhouette combines futuristic elements with design cues inspired by classic Air Jordan models, creating a bridge between past and present. Its defining feature is the integration of advanced performance technology aimed at serious players, rather than relying on nostalgia. Fans return for the sneaker’s balance of innovation and heritage, appreciating how it pushes basketball footwear forward while honoring the brand’s legacy through subtle design details like the Jumpman logo and streamlined paneling.

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Jordan Brand Unveils the Air Jordan 40

Here's where to buy the Air Jordan 40 releasing in July.

Victor Deng387 days ago

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