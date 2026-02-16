Kylie Kelce Jokes About Her ‘Long-Standing Beef’ With Dwyane Wade

Kylie Kelce has a story about Dwyane Wade that she’s been holding onto for years—one that, according to her, exists entirely in her own head. Speaking on her Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kylie revisited a moment from her 2018 wedding to Jason Kelce that left a lasting impression. Just before the ceremony, she stepped into an elevator in full bridal attire alongside her bridesmaids and wedding planner. Also inside? Dwyane Wade.

That brief encounter is where the “beef” began. “I have a long-standing beef with Dwyane Wade,” she said, noting that it’s something “Dwyane Wade actually knows nothing about.” Kylie explained that the situation wasn’t awkward because of anything Wade did wrong—rather, it was what didn’t happen. “He didn’t say a goddamn word,” she recalled, describing the silence inside the elevator despite the obvious presence of a bride and her entire party. From her perspective, the moment felt surreal. “There is a bride and her bridesmaids in the elevator with you… and then he didn’t say a word,” she said. One of her friends offered a lighter take during the conversation, joking that Wade may have immediately regretted stepping into that situation at all. Still, Kylie admitted the interaction stuck with her. “That sh*t blew my mind,” she added.

Wade has never addressed it publicly, and there’s no indication the two have revisited the moment since. Beyond that anecdote, Kylie has continued to share glimpses of her personal life on her podcast—especially when it comes to family. In a separate episode from September 2025, she spoke about welcoming Taylor Swift into the Kelce family following Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce. “I am so incredibly happy for them,” she said. “We are so excited that they are taking this next step.” Kylie also shared how the news landed at home, explaining that her daughters—Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finn—were especially enthusiastic. “The girls are so excited to get another aunt,” she said, adding that she feels “so grateful that we get to welcome Taylor into our family in a more official capacity.”