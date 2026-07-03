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Reality star Ms. Juicy in a sparkly silver dress poses on a red carpet in front of a backdrop with logos.
Pop Culture

‘Little Women: Atlanta’ Star Ms. Juicy Arrested on Driving Charges in Georgia

Records show the reality TV star was booked earlier this month.

Alex Ocho81 days ago
King Harris and T.I. on stage, one with dreadlocks holding a microphone, and the other in a black outfit and beanie, also with a mic.
Music

King Harris Arrested on Drug Possession Charge While Dressed in a Pokémon Onesie

Police say a vape pen containing 10 milligrams of THC was recovered.

Abel Shifferaw96 days ago
A Waymo self-driving car is stuck on light rail tracks with a passenger inside. A person is walking away.
Life

Waymo Passenger Jumps Out After Autonomous Car Stops on Phoenix Light Rail Tracks

Bystander footage caught the tense moment a self-driving cab came to a halt on tracks with a train looming behind.

Alex Ocho187 days ago
Macaulay Culkin
Pop Culture

Macaulay Culkin Reveals Why He Doesn't Have a Driver's License at 45

His lack of a driver's license is one of the most frequently searched questions about him.

tara mahadevan214 days ago
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Emma Watson
Pop Culture

Emma Watson Handed Six-Month Driving Ban For Speeding in UK

The 'Harry Potter' actress failed to show up for her court hearing.

tara mahadevan366 days ago
A car driving at night with sparks flying from underneath, possibly due to a mechanical issue. Streetlights illuminate the road.
Life

Dashcam Captures Alleged Road Rage Incident Involving Fireworks

The fireworks used were Roman candles, which are banned in 11 states.

Mark Elibert524 days ago
Justin Timberlake
Music

Justin Timberlake Gives PSA About Drunk Driving as Part of Plea Deal for DWI Case

The singer was charged with a DWI after cops pulled him over for driving erratically.

tara mahadevan673 days ago
Justin Timberlake
Music

Justin Timberlake Agrees to Plea Deal for Lesser Traffic Violation Charge in DWI Case

According to insiders, Timberlake and the judge agreed on a charge of Driving While Ability Impaired. He will reportedly have to pay a $300 to $500 fine.

tara mahadevan675 days ago
Split image. Left: Drew Rosenhaus Right: Tyreek Hill
Sports

Tyreek Hill’s Agent Says Officers Who Detained His Client Should Be Fired

Hill was briefly detained outside of Miami's Hard Rock Stadium before the season opening game on Sunday.

Alex Ocho675 days ago
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Tyreek Hill being arrested
Sports

Tyreek Hill Detained by Police Over Traffic Violation Ahead of Season Opener

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver was placed in handcuffs on Sunday morning

Alex Ocho678 days ago
Ice Spice in NYC
Music

Ice Spice Doesn’t Know Exactly Why Her License Is Suspended, Trying to 'Avoid Going to the DMV’

The 24-year-old revealed that her license has been suspended in New York for a couple of weeks now.

tara mahadevan696 days ago
Justin Timberlake in a green Kenzo Paris jacket with an elephant design, wearing sunglasses, at a public event
Music

Justin Timberlake’s Attorney Says He 'Was Not Intoxicated’ During DWI Arrest, License Suspended by Judge (UPDATE)

The 43-year-old singer was recently arrested and charged with a misdemeanor in the Hamptons.

tara mahadevan722 days ago
A person with long hair is sleeping or resting against the rear left passenger door inside a car
Life

Washington Driver in HOV Lane Busted for Speeding With Mannequin Passenger in Backseat

According to law enforcement, the driver tried to explain away the dummy, though the incident notably isn't the first of its kind in the region.

Trace William Cowen731 days ago
Hon. L. Cedric Simpson presides over a virtual courtroom. Corey Harris appears remotely. Court officials are visible in the physical courtroom. "Zoom" logo on the screen
Life

Man With Suspended License Shows up on Zoom Court Call While Driving

Defendant Corey Harris attended a court hearing via Zoom and shocked Judge Cedric Simpson.

Joe Price780 days ago
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Two side-by-side images of a person driving at night, one with a black steering wheel cover and the other with a yellow one
Music

Watch Cardi B Take Her First Driving Lesson in a Rolls-Royce

The Bronx rapper's latest driving lesson follows her hilarious attempt at getting behind the wheel during a 2018 episode of James Corden's 'Carpool Karaoke.'

Brad Callas827 days ago
Music artist in a maroon vest and black cap performs on stage with arms outstretched
Music

Don Toliver Reportedly Arrested for DUI, Cited and Let Go Without Being Taken to Jail

The rapper was suspected of driving under the influence during an incident on Tuesday in Southern California.

Alex Ocho830 days ago
Life

Footage Shows Mass Break-In at Luxury Dealership Where 9 Cars Were Stolen, 17-Year-Old Arrested

One suspect, a 17-year-old Chicago boy, was arrested Sunday as police are searching for the eight other supsects.

Brad Callas872 days ago

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