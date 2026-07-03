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‘Little Women: Atlanta’ Star Ms. Juicy Arrested on Driving Charges in Georgia
Records show the reality TV star was booked earlier this month.
King Harris Arrested on Drug Possession Charge While Dressed in a Pokémon Onesie
Police say a vape pen containing 10 milligrams of THC was recovered.
Dillon Brooks Reportedly Arrested for DUI in Arizona
He was later released.
Waymo Passenger Jumps Out After Autonomous Car Stops on Phoenix Light Rail Tracks
Bystander footage caught the tense moment a self-driving cab came to a halt on tracks with a train looming behind.
Macaulay Culkin Reveals Why He Doesn't Have a Driver's License at 45
His lack of a driver's license is one of the most frequently searched questions about him.
Emma Watson Handed Six-Month Driving Ban For Speeding in UK
The 'Harry Potter' actress failed to show up for her court hearing.
Dashcam Captures Alleged Road Rage Incident Involving Fireworks
The fireworks used were Roman candles, which are banned in 11 states.
Justin Timberlake Gives PSA About Drunk Driving as Part of Plea Deal for DWI Case
The singer was charged with a DWI after cops pulled him over for driving erratically.
Justin Timberlake Agrees to Plea Deal for Lesser Traffic Violation Charge in DWI Case
According to insiders, Timberlake and the judge agreed on a charge of Driving While Ability Impaired. He will reportedly have to pay a $300 to $500 fine.
Tyreek Hill’s Agent Says Officers Who Detained His Client Should Be Fired
Hill was briefly detained outside of Miami's Hard Rock Stadium before the season opening game on Sunday.
Tyreek Hill Detained by Police Over Traffic Violation Ahead of Season Opener
The Miami Dolphins wide receiver was placed in handcuffs on Sunday morning
Ice Spice Doesn’t Know Exactly Why Her License Is Suspended, Trying to 'Avoid Going to the DMV’
The 24-year-old revealed that her license has been suspended in New York for a couple of weeks now.
Justin Timberlake’s Attorney Says He 'Was Not Intoxicated’ During DWI Arrest, License Suspended by Judge (UPDATE)
The 43-year-old singer was recently arrested and charged with a misdemeanor in the Hamptons.
Washington Driver in HOV Lane Busted for Speeding With Mannequin Passenger in Backseat
According to law enforcement, the driver tried to explain away the dummy, though the incident notably isn't the first of its kind in the region.
Man With Suspended License Shows up on Zoom Court Call While Driving
Defendant Corey Harris attended a court hearing via Zoom and shocked Judge Cedric Simpson.
Watch Cardi B Take Her First Driving Lesson in a Rolls-Royce
The Bronx rapper's latest driving lesson follows her hilarious attempt at getting behind the wheel during a 2018 episode of James Corden's 'Carpool Karaoke.'
Don Toliver Reportedly Arrested for DUI, Cited and Let Go Without Being Taken to Jail
The rapper was suspected of driving under the influence during an incident on Tuesday in Southern California.
Footage Shows Mass Break-In at Luxury Dealership Where 9 Cars Were Stolen, 17-Year-Old Arrested
One suspect, a 17-year-old Chicago boy, was arrested Sunday as police are searching for the eight other supsects.