Man With Suspended License Shows up on Zoom Court Call While Driving

Ann Arbor, Michigan Judge Cedric Simpson was shocked when a defendant with a suspended driving license joined a court Zoom call while driving.

In a clip of hearing, as seen above, Simpson immediately clocked that defendant Corey Harris was behind the wheel despite recently having his license suspended. "Mr. Harris, are you driving?" Simpson asked Harris. "Actually, I’m pulling into my doctor’s office, actually, so just give me one second, I'm parking right now," he replied."

Simpson, clearly shocked by the revelation, dropped his pen and leaned on his wrist in apparent disbelief. "What are we doing?" he said, at which point Harris' public defender asked for the case to be adjourned if allowed. "Okay, so maybe I don’t understand something. This is a driving while license suspended [case], and he was just driving, and he didn’t have a license," said Simpson.