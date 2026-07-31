GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

NBA YoungBoy's Reckless Driving Bodycam Arrest Footage Lands Online

The rapper's 2025 arrest for speeding has made its way onto the internet.

NBA YoungBoy.
Julia Beverly/Getty Image

Key Takeaways

  • NBA YoungBoy was arrested in Utah in 2025 after being clocked driving 109 mph in his Bentley, just four miles over the state's 105 mph threshold for reckless driving.
  • Newly surfaced bodycam footage shows officers realizing they’d pulled over a famous rapper while YoungBoy calmly complies with their questions and commands as his security team watches from a separate car.
  • The video doesn't clarify what happened after the arrest, and it remains unknown whether YoungBoy ultimately faced any charges.

NBA YoungBoy was arrested in 2025 for reckless driving, and now footage from the incident has found its way onto the internet.

In April last year, the Baton Rouge rapper was clocked doing 109 miles per hour in his Bentley while driving through Utah. The state's threshold for reckless driving sits at 105 miles per hour, meaning YoungBoy was only four miles over the limit when officers clocked him.

In the newly surfaced footage, you can see the moment police realize who they were dealing. "Guess he’s a famous rapper or something," one cop can be seen saying to another.

YoungBoy, whose security team watched the whole thing unfold from their own car, complied throughout, answering every question and obeying every command. However, judging from the look on his face, he might have expected he'd get off with a citation.

No information is available on what happened after YoungBoy's arrest, including whether or not he was actually charged.

Related Stories

(L-R) Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy.
Music

Yaya Mayweather on NBA YoungBoy Relationship: 'That Ship Has Sailed'

The rapper's ex has made it very clear that she never wants to rekindle her relationship with her child's father.

Will Lavin73 days ago
YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Music

NBA Youngboy Becomes Most Certified Rapper by RIAA Following ‘Slime Cry’ Release

He has 126, with the release of 'Slime Cry.'

Trey Alston203 days ago
NBA YoungBoy.
Music

NBA YoungBoy Pops Out at Paris Fashion Week for Rick Owens FW26 Show

The Baton Rouge rapper was accompanied by his wife, who just a couple of weeks ago gave birth to YB's 13th child.

tara mahadevan155 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicCam'ron Says Vic Mensa Is 'Clickbaiting' and 'Clout-Chasing' With Comments on African Heritage
4
SportsMichael Porter Jr. Says He Ran Into Five Exes at Michael Rubin's White Party: 'Hectic'
5
MusicT.I. Reveals He's Sitting on a 'Stupid' Lil Wayne Verse From 'Kill the King' Sessions
6
SportsDave Portnoy Rips Megyn Kelly for Calling Caitlin Clark a 'Coward' Over Trans Athlete Remarks

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App