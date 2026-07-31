NBA YoungBoy's Reckless Driving Bodycam Arrest Footage Lands Online

NBA YoungBoy was arrested in 2025 for reckless driving, and now footage from the incident has found its way onto the internet.

In April last year, the Baton Rouge rapper was clocked doing 109 miles per hour in his Bentley while driving through Utah. The state's threshold for reckless driving sits at 105 miles per hour, meaning YoungBoy was only four miles over the limit when officers clocked him.

In the newly surfaced footage, you can see the moment police realize who they were dealing. "Guess he’s a famous rapper or something," one cop can be seen saying to another.