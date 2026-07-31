NBA YoungBoy's Reckless Driving Bodycam Arrest Footage Lands Online

Key Takeaways
- NBA YoungBoy was arrested in Utah in 2025 after being clocked driving 109 mph in his Bentley, just four miles over the state's 105 mph threshold for reckless driving.
- Newly surfaced bodycam footage shows officers realizing they’d pulled over a famous rapper while YoungBoy calmly complies with their questions and commands as his security team watches from a separate car.
- The video doesn't clarify what happened after the arrest, and it remains unknown whether YoungBoy ultimately faced any charges.
NBA YoungBoy was arrested in 2025 for reckless driving, and now footage from the incident has found its way onto the internet.
In April last year, the Baton Rouge rapper was clocked doing 109 miles per hour in his Bentley while driving through Utah. The state's threshold for reckless driving sits at 105 miles per hour, meaning YoungBoy was only four miles over the limit when officers clocked him.
In the newly surfaced footage, you can see the moment police realize who they were dealing. "Guess he’s a famous rapper or something," one cop can be seen saying to another.
YoungBoy, whose security team watched the whole thing unfold from their own car, complied throughout, answering every question and obeying every command. However, judging from the look on his face, he might have expected he'd get off with a citation.
No information is available on what happened after YoungBoy's arrest, including whether or not he was actually charged.