Don Toliver found himself in hot water this week.

The rapper was pulled over on Tuesday after he was allegedly speeding in the San Fernando Valley, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol obtained by TMZ.

Although signs of impairment from the 29-year-old were reportedly observed by police, Toliver wasn’t taken to jail. He was instead cited for suspicion of DUI and released on the spot.

Law enforcement told TMZ that Toliver was released into the custody of an unnamed sober individual who was with him. Despite the incident, Toliver allegedly remained cooperative throughout.

The rapper/singer, along with artist Kali Uchis, 30, revealed on Instagram that they welcomed a son together last month.