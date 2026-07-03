Drew Brees

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A split image of two men wearing sunglasses. The left man is in profile, and the right man is facing forward. Text overlays are present.
Style

Travis Scott Previews New Cactus Jack x Oakley Collaboration f/ Tom Brady and More

Ashton Jeanty, Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and more are modeling for new the sunglasses collection.

Alex Ocho72 days ago
Drew Brees Thinks the Eagles Are 'Boring,' & Jalen Hurts Isn't a Star QB
Sports

Drew Brees Calls Eagles ‘Boring’ and Leaves Jalen Hurts Off His Top QB List

Despite the slam, Brees insists he 'respects Philly.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo297 days ago
Drew Brees attends jersey retirement ceremony in New Orleans
Sports

Video of Drew Brees Getting Struck by Lightning Confirmed to Be Marketing Stunt for Sportsbook

PointsBet Sportsbook sent the internet into a frenzy on Friday after sharing a video in which it appeared that Drew Brees had been struck by lightning.

Brad Callas1324 days ago
Drew Brees acknowledges the crowd during a game in 2020.
Sports

Drew Brees Announces Retirement After 20 Seasons in NFL

Capping a 20-year career, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees officially announced his retirement via an Instagram post he shared on Sunday.

Gavin Evans1952 days ago
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Patrick Mahomes Divisional Playoffs 2019
Sports

Predicting Who Will Win Every NFL Game for Week 4

From the Chiefs to the Cowboys, The Complex Sports team is predicting who will win every NFL game for week 4.

Zach Frydenlund2116 days ago
Patrick Mahomes
Sports

Predicting Every NFL Team Record for the 2020 Season

Will the Patriots make the playoffs? How many games will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win? We predicted every NFL team's record for the 2020 season.

Zach Frydenlund2139 days ago
Ranking the Best NFL QBs
Sports

Ranking Every Starting 2020 NFL QB From Worst to Best

From Patrick Mahomes to Tom Brady, here are 32 starting NFL Quarterbacks from worst to best for the 2020 season, ranked by the Complex Sports team.

Adam Caparell2145 days ago
Drew Brees warms up
Sports

Drew Brees Says Reaction to Flag Comments 'Completely Broke My Heart'

In an statement to media prior to training camp, Drew Brees further addressed his controversial comments that made headlines back in early June.

Gavin Evans2177 days ago
eminem drew brees covid kid cudi collab
Music

Eminem Disses Drew Brees, Raps About Police Brutality and COVID-19 on New Kid Cudi Collab

Kid Cudi came through with a new track featuring Eminem on Thursday night and the Detroit rapper touched on multiple topics, including police brutality.

Abel Shifferaw2200 days ago
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jj watt
Sports

J.J. Watt Speaks on His Stance About Kneeling During National Anthem and the Flag

J.J. Watt responded to a fan on Twitter who said that they didn't think that Watt would be kneeling during the national anthem next season.

Jordan Rose2226 days ago
trump
Life

Drew Brees Responds to Trump’s Criticism: ‘The Black Community Cannot Do It Alone’ (UPDATE)

President Trump reiterated his criticism of professional athletes who've protested police brutality and injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.

Joshua Espinoza2234 days ago
lbj
Sports

LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell, and More Slam Laura Ingraham for LeBron James, Drew Brees Double Standard

Laura Ingraham's racism was on full display when she supported Drew Brees for expressing his political beliefs and criticized LeBron James for doing the same.

tara mahadevan2235 days ago
Drew Brees
Sports

Drew Brees Shares Apology Following Comments on Players Kneeling in Protest

Drew Brees was the subject of controversy this week after he made it clear he would not support NFL players kneeling in protest of police brutality.

Joe Price2236 days ago

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