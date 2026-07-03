Cool & Dre

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dre is pictured in a campaign image
Music

Exclusive: Dre Partners With Lobus Platform to Strengthen Ownership Model for Fellow Artists‌

Dre, of production duo Cool &amp; Dre, is partnering with the asset management platform to merge "culture with finance."

Trace William Cowen1153 days ago
wale
Music

Wale Links With J. Cole on New Single "Poke It Out," Announces 'Folarin 2' Album Release Date

Wale taps J. Cole to assist him on his latest single "Poke It Out" and reveals the release date and cover art for his upcoming album, 'Folarin 2.'

Jordan Rose1752 days ago
fat-joe-drama
Music

Fat Joe Connects With DJ Drama for 'Gangsta Grillz' Tape 'What Would Big Do 2021'

It’s only right that Fat Joe Da Gangsta be part of DJ Drama’s legendary 'Gangsta Grillz' mixtape/album series. 'What Would Big Do 2021' released on Friday.

Xavier Hamilton1801 days ago
outside
Music

Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and Cool & Dre Team Up for New Song "Back Outside"

Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and Cool &amp; Dre linked up to try and deliver a new summer anthem with their track "Back Outside," which arrives just in time.

Jordan Rose1828 days ago
Nick Cannon
Music

Nick Cannon Fires Back at Eminem Over His Diss on Fat Joe's "Lord Above"

Eminem revisited his beef with Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey on the track.

Joe Price2416 days ago
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Fat Joe and Dre 'Family Ties'
Music

Fat Joe ‘Family Ties’ Album Has Arrived

The project includes appearances by Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla Sign, Jeremih, Bryson Tiller, and Eminem.

Joshua Espinoza2417 days ago
joe
Music

Lil Wayne Joins Fat Joe and Dre for Marvin Gaye-Sampling "Pullin"

Weezy's co-headlining run with blink-182 begins later this week.

Trace William Cowen2578 days ago
Fat Joe
Music

Fat Joe, Big Sean, Cool & Dre Show Love for Their Mothers on "Momma"

With Mother's Day just around the corner, Fat Joe and company want to make their love known.

Joe Price2990 days ago

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