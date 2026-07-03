Cool & Dre Discuss the Process of Working on Beyoncé and JAY-Z's New Album 'Everything Is Love'
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Music
The veteran production duo produced three out of nine tracks on JAY-Z and Beyoncé's joint album, 'Everything Is Love.' (Plus a bonus track.) In an interview, they talk about keeping the collaboration a secret, and their favorite memories of working on the project.Kiana Fitzgerald
On Mother's Day, multiple celebs used social media to show thanks and celebrate all the mom figures in their lives.Katherine Barner
From Beats’ nude Kim Kardashian Pros to Dyson’s first successful audio product, these are 10 options worth your consideration.Caryl Espinoza Jaen
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10 Best Releases Worth Buying This Week: Complex Exclusive Verdy x Beats by Dre, MSCHF Not Wheels, and More
A Complex-exclusive Verdy x Beats by Dre speaker, MSCHF, Fear of God Essentials Back to School capsule and more are featured in this week’s roundup.Shinnie Park