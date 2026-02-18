Still G.I.N. by Dre and Snoop Cocktails Launch at Applebee's Featuring Temporary Tattoos

Applebee’s is connecting with Still G.I.N. by Dre and Snoop for some exclusive offerings. This week, the popular restaurant chain, notably a fixture on the oft-referenced 2000s classic Friday Night Lights, announced the launch of a pair of “smooth and refreshing cocktails” crafted with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s premium gin. The Young, Wild & Free Fruit Punch will run you seven bucks, while the Rollin’ On the Beach drink will set you back a mere $10.

Both drinks, per a press release, are garnished with original temporary tattoos, though it’s worth noting—despite the fact that it should definitely go without saying—that prospective drinkers must be 21 years of age to partake.

“For 20 years, I drank the same gin,” Dre said in a statement. “I challenged our team to beat that standard, to create something better than what I’d been loyal to for two decades. They delivered. That’s why Still G.I.N. exists, and why we’re bringing it to people.”