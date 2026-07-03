Featured
From Cuba Gooding Jr. in 'Boyz n the Hood' to Tupac in 'Poetic Justice,' we rank the most unforgettable acting performances from the legendary director's groundbreaking filmography.Thomas Golianopoulos
In a clip that’s gone viral this week, which Cheadle’s rep reportedly told TMZ was all fun, Kevin responded with a surprised “damn” to Don's age reveal.Brenton Blanchet
An interview with Melissa Bruning, the costume designer responsible for the Goon Squad & LeBron James’ Tune Squad jerseys in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy.’Mike DeStefano
Pop Culture
All 13 Actors on ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Poster Got Their Names on Top—Except Danai Gurira (UPDATE)
The most prominent 'Black Panther' star to survive Thanos' snap is the only one of 13 actors who didn't get top billing on the 'Avengers: Endgame' poster.Alex Galbraith