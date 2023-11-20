Freddie Gibbs and Don Cheadle Address Lookalike Jokes After Linking Up at Lakers Game

Freddie Gibbs and Don Cheadle recently linked up and addressed jokes about them looking alike.

The interaction took place Sunday night after the Los Angeles Lakers game, which both the rapper and actor attended. After the Lakers' win over the Houston Rockets, Gibbs hopped on Twitter and posted a video in response to a fan who mentioned that the Lakers broadcast showed Freddie at the game.

"That was big bro. That wasn't me," Gibbs replied alongside a video of him and Cheadle joking about them being lookalikes.

"We're two different people," Cheadle added. "He's him and I'm me."

Gibbs responded, "He was in his seat. I was in my seat," before Cheadle reminded fans that they're two different people.