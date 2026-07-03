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Three people sitting on grass, laughing and wearing colorful jackets. Palm trees and greenery in the background.
Style

Equihua and the NFL Unveil 'Heirlooms for the Devoted' Collection

Featuring nine teams, the line turns fan gear into heirloom pieces.

Alex Ocho270 days ago
Beach scene of dolphin stranding shown
Life

8 Dolphins Dead in ‘Mass Stranding Event’ on New Jersey Beach, Local Officials Confirm

The pod of eight dolphins ultimately died after washing ashore in the New Jersey area. Of the eight, six were euthanized due to their grave conditions.

Trace William Cowen1214 days ago
A humpback whale via Getty Images
Life

Man Who Refers to Himself as 'Dolphin Dave' Cited for Harassing Humpback Whale, Dolphins While Snorkeling

A Hawaiian man who refers to himself as "Dolphin Dave" has landed himself in hot water for allegedly harassing a humpback whale while snorkeling.

Brad Callas1228 days ago
Bella, a Bottlenose Dolphin, swims in a pool with her new calf named Mirabella at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom.
Life

Dolphins Filmed Swimming in Bronx River, NYC Parks Says Effort to Restore 'Healthy Habitat Is Working'

The NYC Parks department celebrates its "decades-long effort" of restoring the Bronx River after at least two dolphins were spotted swimming in the waterway.

Jose Martinez1276 days ago
brian flores sues nfl racism
Sports

Ex-Dolphins Coach Brian Flores Sues NFL, Several Teams for Alleged Racist Hiring Practices (UPDATE)

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is suing the NFL alleging racism, after he was a candidate for the head coaching position in New York.

Jordan Rose1628 days ago
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Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans in action
Sports

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Eyeing Trade to Miami Dolphins

Deshaun Watson is willing to leverage his position as one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks and waive the no-trade clause of his new $156 million contract.

Xavier Hamilton2015 days ago
dolphins climatechange
Life

Climate Change Linked to Fatal Skin Disease in Dolphins

Scientists report that dolphins have developed a new fresh-water skin disease that causes their skin cells to take on water until they burst.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2028 days ago
dolphin north korea
Life

Images Suggest North Korea Might Be Training Dolphins for Military Purposes

New satellite imagery suggests that North Korea might be training dolphins for a Naval Marine Mammal Program similar to America's own program.

Joe Price2073 days ago
action bronson album
Music

Stream Action Bronson's New Album 'Only for Dolphins'

Action Bronson's fifth studio album 'Only For Dolphins' has arrived, the follow-up to his 2018 LP 'White Bronco' and 2019 EP 'Lamb Over Rice.'

tara mahadevan2123 days ago
brian flores
Sports

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Issues Statement Regarding George Floyd and Police Brutality

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores released a statement Friday afternoon voicing his outrage at the death of George Floyd, and his stance.

Jordan Rose2241 days ago
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Mother and baby dolphin swimming.
Life

$20K Reward Offered for Info on Dolphins That Were Stabbed and Shot in Florida

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for info on the killings.

Gavin Evans2349 days ago
Xavien Howard #25 of the Miami Dolphins takes the field
Sports

Dolphins' Xavien Howard Arrested for Domestic Battery Against Fiancée

Xavien Howard was arrested on Sunday for allegedly harming his fiancée.

Xavier Hamilton2392 days ago
Le'Veon Bell #26 of the New York Jets
Sports

Adam Gase Wasn't Pleased Le'Veon Bell Had Flu and Went Bowling Night Before Game (UPDATE)

Bell missed Sunday's game against the Dolphins with the flu.

Xavier Hamilton2412 days ago
New York Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts
Sports

Jets' Darryl Roberts Goes in on 'Fake Ass Fans' After Miami Loss: 'Go Like Another Team'

The Jets' season hit rock bottom when the team gave the winless Miami Dolphins their first victory of the year.

Xavier Hamilton2449 days ago
Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores
Sports

Multiple Dolphins Reportedly Ask Agents For Trades Following Week 1 Blowout

According to Mike Florio, a number of Miami Dolphins contacted their agents to request trades following their Week 1 blowout loss to the Ravens.

Gavin Evans2505 days ago
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Rick Ross attends Rick Ross "Port Of Miami 2" Album Release Celebration
Music

Rick Ross Says He 'Never Cared' About Dolphins' Owner Stephen Ross

"No, black young kids in the community ever got invited to the football games," Renzel claims.

Xavier Hamilton2534 days ago
whales
Life

Canada Passes Bill That Protects Whales and Dolphins From Being Kept in Captivity

The legislation was nicknamed the "Free Willy" bill.

Alex Galbraith2594 days ago

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