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A stranded dolphin on a sandy beach with a person standing nearby
Life

Dolphin Found Shot to Death on Louisiana Beach, 'Multiple Bullets' Lodged in Carcass

A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered as the investigation continues.

Trace William Cowen813 days ago
Beluga at Marineland in Ontario RIP
Life

Kodiak the Beluga Whale and Sonar the Dolphin Die at Marineland

A beluga whale and bottlenose dolphin died at Marineland according to Ontario’s Ministry of the Solicitor General. Marineland hasn’t issued any comments yet.

Louis Pavlakos1166 days ago
A dolphin swims in the water during the IRONMAN World Championships brought to you by Amazon
Life

Feds Investigate More Than 30 Swimmers Accused of Dolphin Harassment

Hawaiian officials confirmed federal agents were investigating 33 unnamed individuals who are accused of aggressively pursuing a pod of dolphins.

Joshua Espinoza1204 days ago
Beach scene of dolphin stranding shown
Life

8 Dolphins Dead in ‘Mass Stranding Event’ on New Jersey Beach, Local Officials Confirm

The pod of eight dolphins ultimately died after washing ashore in the New Jersey area. Of the eight, six were euthanized due to their grave conditions.

Trace William Cowen1213 days ago
A humpback whale via Getty Images
Life

Man Who Refers to Himself as 'Dolphin Dave' Cited for Harassing Humpback Whale, Dolphins While Snorkeling

A Hawaiian man who refers to himself as "Dolphin Dave" has landed himself in hot water for allegedly harassing a humpback whale while snorkeling.

Brad Callas1227 days ago
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Dolphin Stabbed to Death Washes Up on Florida Beach
Life

Florida Officials Investigate Fatal Stabbing of Female Dolphin

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission say the impaled mammal washed ashore on Fort Myers beach last month. No charges have been filed.

Joshua Espinoza1554 days ago
Photo of a sick dolphin that later died after being harassed by beachgoers.
Life

Sick Dolphin Stranded on Beach Dies After Being Harassed by Crowd of People

A sick dolphin died after a group of beachgoers spotted the animal on a beach in Texas, pushed her back to sea, and then attempted to ride her.

Jose Martinez1555 days ago
A Chevrolet Malibu is displayed at a Chevrolet dealership
Life

Two Utah Girls Aged 9 and 4 Steal Family Car to Swim With Dolphins in California

The two sisters snuck out of their home with the keys to their family’s Chevrolet Malibu to drive to California with the goal of swimming with dolphins.

Xavier Hamilton1871 days ago
Mother and baby dolphin swimming.
Life

$20K Reward Offered for Info on Dolphins That Were Stabbed and Shot in Florida

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for info on the killings.

Gavin Evans2348 days ago
Dolphin
Life

Wildlife Group Offering Reward After Dolphin Found Shot Dead in Manhattan Beach, California

Marine Animal Rescue, a marine wildlife group, is offering $5,000 to whoever has information that could lead to a conviction of the culprit.

Hannah Lifshutz2799 days ago
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dolphin rescue
Life

Video Shows Strangers Working Together to Save Dolphin's Life After Hurricane Irma

A heroic group of strangers saved the lives of two dolphins in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

Kyle Neubeck3231 days ago
Dolphin
Life

Dolphins May Be Getting High Off Blowfish Because Nature Is Awesome

Dolphins getting faded by puffing on blowfish? Maybe so.

Trace William Cowen3445 days ago
J.R. Smith at the Cavaliers' championship parade.
Sports

J.R. Smith Compares Himself to a Dolphin

J.R. Smith compares himself to a dolphin in a new profile in ‘The New Yorker.’

Chris Yuscavage3564 days ago
Life

Russia Is Looking to Buy Five Dolphins to Take Part In "Combat Operations"

Must have no physical problems, and perfect teeth.

Wil Jones3782 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

Baby Dolphin Dies After Being Pulled From Ocean by Selfie-Seeking Tourists in Argentina

The Franciscana dolphin is currently considered a "vulnerable species."

Trace William Cowen3802 days ago
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