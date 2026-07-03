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The eight-part series is set to make its debut later this year.Trace William Cowen
"Many of the most expansive and striking moments didn’t disappear; they simply belonged elsewhere," director Nico Ballesteros tells Complex.Trace William Cowen
From thought-provoking docs to some seriously funny comedies, here are 10 Canadian Screen Award nominees you can watch right now on streaming services.Rick Mele
Drop the Needle, a new documentary from Rob Freeman and Neil Acharya, contextualizes the social and cultural impact of Toronto record score Play De Record.dcowie