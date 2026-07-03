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Stan Lee's Manager Defrauded Him Out of Millions of Dollars, Reveals New Documentary
Pop Culture

New Stan Lee Documentary Claims Former Manager Swindled Him Out of $21M

Former staffers say Lee’s final years involved piles of cash, little oversight and a road manager who kept him in the dark about his earnings.

Bernadette Giacomazzo3 days ago
A large, illuminated "NETFLIX" sign atop a building against a dark evening sky.
Life

Netflix’s ‘Maternal Instinct’ Reveals Taylor Parker’s Elaborate Pregnancy Hoax

Netflix’s new true-crime documentary details how Taylor Parker faked a pregnancy before murdering Reagan Simmons-Hancock.

Helen Storms32 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 12: Martha Stewart attends Paramount+'s "Dutton Ranch" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on May 12, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Martha Stewart Explains Why She Hates 2024 Netflix Doc, Said It Made Her Seem 'Done and Dusted'

The home decor and cooking legend thought the 2024 documentary made her appear close to retirement.

Jaelani Turner-Williams44 days ago
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to Produce Afghanistan War Documentary for Netflix
Pop Culture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Turn Afghan War Book 'No Way Out' Into Netflix Film

The Sussexes are producing a Netflix film about a brutal Helmand Province siege, based on Major Adam Jowett’s war book 'No Way Out.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo52 days ago
Brooke Hogan Slams Netflix Docuseries About Her Dad: 'Missing 98 Percent of Real Life'
Sports

Brooke Hogan Says Netflix’s Hulk Hogan Doc Leaves Out ‘Underbelly of the Beast’

Brooke explains why she skipped ‘Hulk Hogan: Real American’ and why she says the Netflix doc leaves out the ‘underbelly’ of her father’s life.

Bernadette Giacomazzo81 days ago
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NBA YoungBoy performs during the MASA TOUR.
Music

Watch NBA YoungBoy Fans Turn Documentary Theater Screenings Into Concerts

The Baton Rouge rapper’s newly-released concert documentary has people turning up in movie theaters across the country.

Jose Martinez86 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 05: Bob Barker attends the set of "The Price Is Right" to celebrate his 90th Birthday at CBS Television City on November 5, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Bob Barker's Beauties, Former Producer Speak About Alleged 'Price Is Right' Misconduct

Several women formerly involved with 'The Price Is Right' recalled "inappropriate" behavior during Barker's time as host.

Jaelani Turner-Williams123 days ago
Silhouette of a person standing against a misty, dark background.
Life

Premiere: 'Finding Satoshi' Trailer Shows Four-Year Investigation Into Mysterious Bitcoin Creator

"This film delivers a definitive answer," says co-director Tucker Tooley.

Trace William Cowen129 days ago
Split image. Left: Joe Budden in a suit with a beard. Right: "America's Next Top Model" contestant Shandi Sullivan with long blonde hair in a plaid shirt, both against separate backgrounds.
Pop Culture

Joe Budden Questions ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Milan Controversy: ‘This Girl Wanted It'

In the series' second cycle, contestant Shandi Sullivan drank, got in a hot tub with a male model, and only remembered fragments of sexual contact while being filmed by producers.

Alex Ocho144 days ago
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Shyne and Diddy stand together on stage, one in a suit holding a microphone, and the other in a white jacket and sunglasses.
Music

Shyne Refuses to Watch 50 Cent’s Diddy Doc to Avoid Reliving His Trauma

Shyne explains why he won’t watch the Diddy doc and says he believes victims.

Mark Elibert151 days ago
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: 50 Cent performs at E11EVEN Miami's 12th Anniversary Party on January 31, 2026 in Miami, Florida. BROOKLYN, NY - FEBRUARY 3: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on before the game against the Brooklyn Nets on February 3, 2026 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Music

50 Cent Calls ‘Cap’ on Speculation His Next Doc Will Be About LeBron James: 'Making Up Sh*t'

The rapper and entertainment mogul denied that he was producing a doc about LeBron.

Jaelani Turner-Williams164 days ago
Coretta Scott King Searches for the Truth of MLK's Murder in 'King vs. The United States of America'
Pop Culture

Coretta Scott King Investigates MLK’s Murder in ‘King vs. The United States of America’

The new documentary is being developed by Byron Allen and Ava DuVernay, with release details still forthcoming.

Bernadette Giacomazzo165 days ago
Kid Cudi at an event, wearing a brown jacket and black t-shirt, standing in front of a backdrop with "Deadline" and "Severance."
Music

Kid Cudi Debuts ‘Echoes of the Past’ Documentary Spotlighting His Visual Art Journey

The film is now on YouTube and arrives before Cudi’s debut solo art show in Paris.

Mark Elibert183 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 30: Singer Chris Brown performs During Chris Brown: Breezy Bowl XX Tour at Truist Park on August 30, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Chris Brown Seemingly Responds to Defamation Lawsuit Dismissal: ‘Show No Weakness’

The R&B and pop vocalist warned fans against listening "to the misinformed."

Jaelani Turner-Williams185 days ago
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Here's Everything You Need to Know About the 'Stranger Things' Documentary, 'One Last Adventure'
Pop Culture

Netflix Just Dropped a ‘Stranger Things’ Documentary Called ‘One Last Adventure’

Behind-the-scenes debates and emotional goodbyes take center stage in Netflix’s new 'Stranger Things' documentary, out January 12.

Bernadette Giacomazzo187 days ago

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